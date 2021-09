KANSAS CITY (AP) — Police in Kansas City are searching for a killer after security guards found a man fatally shot in the city’s Old Westport neighborhood. The guards reported hearing gunshots around 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of Westport Road and Broadway Boulevard, police said in a news release. When they went to investigate, they found a man in the street with gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

KANSAS CITY, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO