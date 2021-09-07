LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer: Halloween Special Brings The Dark Side To Disney+

Bandai is back at it again as they travel through time with the incredible world of Star Wars as they reveal a new Mei Sho Movie Realization figure. The Mandalorian and Grogu are back with a brand new sculpt and design that captures this Lone Wolf and Cub in his Beskar armor with a twist of Samurai culture. This figure is beautifully detailed with Japanese history, from the etchings on the armor to The Child's pram. The set of characters will also include some fun accessories like the jetpack, blaster, and rifle from The Mandalorian and a scabbard, sword, and push cart. This is one unique Star Wars collectible, and fans of the Mei Sho Movie Realization figure line will not want to miss out on this beauty. The Mandalorian Mei Sho Movie Realization Ronin Mando and Grogu are priced at $139.99. They are set to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check to some of the other Star Wars Mei Sho Movie Realization bounty hunters with Boba Fett and Jango Fett.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO