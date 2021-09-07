LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Trailer: Halloween Special Brings The Dark Side To Disney+
If you caught last year’s LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, you’ll likely have had a blast with it – a short, irreverent, timeline-remixing treat filled with the LEGO brand’s usual sense of humour, shuffling up elements from the Original, Prequel and Sequel trilogies. And now, the gang is back with a Halloween Special titled LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, spinning spooky stories from the galaxy far, far away with lashings of silly gags on top. Take a look at the trailer.www.empireonline.com
Comments / 0