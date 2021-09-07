CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Matrix Resurrections Shares First Teasers Ahead Of Thursday Trailer Launch

By Ben Travis
Empire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Matrix is going to have you all over again. For a while now, we’ve known that Lana Wachowski was returning to the sci-fi saga she helped bring to the big screen, with the likes of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss returning too. We recently learned that it’ll officially be called The Matrix Resurrections. And now, we have our very first glimpses at this mysterious, mythical, all-new Matrix movie courtesy of some interactive teasers, which can be found on the revamped website: whatisthematrix.com. Head to the site, and you’ll be confronted with a red pill and a blue pill. Select either one of them, and you’ll get some brief flashes of the new film, along with some important info: the full trailer is dropping this Thursday.

