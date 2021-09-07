The Matrix Resurrections Shares First Teasers Ahead Of Thursday Trailer Launch

Everything we've seen from "The Matrix Resurrections" so far, as little as it is, has me completely ready for whatever filmmaker Lana Wachowski is set to throw our way. This sequel looks to be nothing like what fans could've ever expected or predicted from a legacy sequel to the original "The Matrix," which is exactly how a fourth film in this franchise should be. That includes bringing back Keanu Reeves' Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss' Trinity who, if you remember from "Revolutions," both sacrificed their lives during the final fight against the Machines. Lana Wachowski doesn't give away any spoilers here for how she's apparently brought them back from the dead, but her creative reasons for doing so are as heartfelt as it gets.

