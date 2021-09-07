Jake Gyllenhaal Takes A Twisted Call In Netflix’s The Guilty Remake Trailer

You know how it goes by now – an excellent international film makes its way into the world, and the “one-inch barrier” of subtitles (as Bong Joon Ho so brilliantly put it) means its not long before an English-language remake is on the cards. And while that’s precisely the case with The Guilty – originally a 2018 Danish thriller and now a 2021 Netflix movie too – there’s enough top-tier talent involved here to make this one worth keeping an eye on (especially if you haven’t caught the original). The film revolves around a 911 phone operator who receives an emergency call from a woman who’s been kidnapped – and the twists and turns of the tale play out predominantly from the confines of the emergency services office through the phone line.