Kanye West “Donda” Album Review

After three weeks of listening parties, Kanye West’s Donda has finally been released. Dedicated to his mother, Donda is the tenth solo studio album released by the Chicago rapper and producer. The project contains a whopping 27 tracks being an hour and 44-minute listen. But is Donda better than his previous project Jesus Is King? Kanye’s first categorized gospel album is not as up to par to other previous works and the reason was due to its failure to creatively grasp the genre with messy composition littered in many songs. When looking back, Jesus Is King was a misstep in Kanye’s discography that had poor execution to an otherwise interesting concept.