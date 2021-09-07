CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Was Michael K Williams’ Net Worth At The Time Of His Death?

By Shraman Mitra
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe tragic death of actor Michael Kenneth Williams has hit us right out of the blue. A brilliant actor best known for his fantastic performance as Omar Little in ‘The Wire,’ Williams passed away in his penthouse in Brooklyn, New York, before being found by his family on the afternoon of September 6, 2021. Throughout his glorious acting career, Williams has won over many a heart through his exceptional talent.

Mark Wahlberg Tributes ‘The Wire’ and ‘Boardwalk Empire’ Actor Michael K. Williams After His Death: ‘You Will Be Missed’

Mark Wahlberg sent his condolences out to “Boardwalk Empire” and “The Wire” actor Michael K. Williams, who died on Monday. Williams, 54, was found dead at his Brooklyn, N.Y., apartment. He played Albert “Chalky” White on the HBO series during its five-season run. Michael K. Williams also played Omar Little, a character known for sticking up and robbing drug dealers, on “The Wire.”
Michael K. Williams' Vice TV Series 'Black Market' Had Completed Much of Season 2 Prior to His Death

Vice TV had been in active production on Season 2 of Michael K. Williams’ unscripted series “Black Market” when the star was found dead on Monday, and according to insiders, much of it had already completed. The network declined comment on when the season might be ready for air, but is expected to regroup with producers and map out a new release plan.
Michael K. Williams Attempted to Make Surprising NYPD Collab Before Death

Michael K. Williams met the New York Police Department's commissioner before his death. Williams still tried to help his Brooklyn community before leaving everyone in heartbreak with his untimely passing. Days after Williams' body was discovered, police commissioner Dermot Shea paid tribute to the late actor and revealed his commendable...
Michael K Williams’ drug dealer ‘will be targeted by cops and could be charged with HOMICIDE’ after his ‘overdose’ death

MICHAEL K. Williams’ drug dealer will be targeted by police, and they could be charged with homicide after the actor’s suspected overdose death. Legal expert Bryan Konoski exclusively explained to The Sun that law enforcement “will be interested in locating the individual who sold Michael the illicit substances which could have contributed to his death.”
Courtney B. Vance honors ‘Lovecraft Country’ co-star Michael K. Williams at Creative Emmy Awards

Courtney B. Vance paid tribute Sunday night to his on-screen brother, Michael K. Williams, just days after the 53-year-old actor was found dead in his Brooklyn apartment. “Misha (Green) said it best: Michael did everything with his full heart open, with his infinite spirit and with way too much style,” Vance said during his acceptance speech for guest actor at the Creative Emmy Awards.
