Mason senior scholar and social change agent receives Gardner Leadership Award
Gail C. Christopher has been named a winner of Independent Sector’s 2021 John W. Gardner Leadership Award, along with John A. Powell of University of California-Berkeley. The award, established in 1985 to honor founding chair John W. Gardner, honors extraordinary social-sector champions whose work has transformed the nonprofit community and mobilized and unified people, institutions or causes to positively impact the ability of all Americans to thrive.www2.gmu.edu
