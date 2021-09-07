CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason senior scholar and social change agent receives Gardner Leadership Award

By Jeanene Harris
gmu.edu
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGail C. Christopher has been named a winner of Independent Sector’s 2021 John W. Gardner Leadership Award, along with John A. Powell of University of California-Berkeley. The award, established in 1985 to honor founding chair John W. Gardner, honors extraordinary social-sector champions whose work has transformed the nonprofit community and mobilized and unified people, institutions or causes to positively impact the ability of all Americans to thrive.

www2.gmu.edu

