CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ralph Powell Jr.

bizjournals
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDirector of Diversity-Central Region at McCarthy Building Companies. Ralph Powell Jr. has been promoted to Director of Diversity for McCarthy’s Central Region. In this role, he’ll draw on 18 years of hands-on construction field experience to expand McCarthy’s supplier diversity and community outreach program. He’ll also manage diversity initiatives for major McCarthy building projects across the 28-state Central Region. Powell’s work will support McCarthy’s national Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) program. He joined McCarthy as a project engineer in 2003.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Related
bizjournals

Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore names new board chair

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore has a new board chair — just a few months after its last leadership transition. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield CEO Brian Pieninck will take over as chair of the economic development organization's board of directors effective immediately. He succeeds Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer of Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., who took over the position in May but is now moving to Boston to become president of National Grid New England. BGE will continue its involvement with EAGB as Carim Khouzami, BGE’s president and CEO, will join the organization's executive committee, according to a release.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy