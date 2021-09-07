Ralph Powell Jr.
Director of Diversity-Central Region at McCarthy Building Companies. Ralph Powell Jr. has been promoted to Director of Diversity for McCarthy’s Central Region. In this role, he’ll draw on 18 years of hands-on construction field experience to expand McCarthy’s supplier diversity and community outreach program. He’ll also manage diversity initiatives for major McCarthy building projects across the 28-state Central Region. Powell’s work will support McCarthy’s national Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) program. He joined McCarthy as a project engineer in 2003.www.bizjournals.com
