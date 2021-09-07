Ralph Powell Jr.

The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore has a new board chair — just a few months after its last leadership transition. CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield CEO Brian Pieninck will take over as chair of the economic development organization's board of directors effective immediately. He succeeds Stephen J. Woerner, president and chief operating officer of Baltimore Gas and Electric Co., who took over the position in May but is now moving to Boston to become president of National Grid New England. BGE will continue its involvement with EAGB as Carim Khouzami, BGE’s president and CEO, will join the organization's executive committee, according to a release.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO