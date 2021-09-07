CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Indwelling Catheters Market Driven by Increase in Geriatric Population with Urologic Diseases

By Transparency Market Research
Medagadget.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report on the indwelling catheters market for the forecast period of 2019 – 2027. According to the report, the global indwelling catheters market was valued at ~US$ 985 Mn in 2018, and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2019 to 2027.

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

The Next 10 Years To See A Running Trend For Organic Expansion Of Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market (US$ 1058.6 Million)

The Peripherally Inserted Central Catheters Market is bound to reach US$ 1058.6 Million at a CAGR of 5.8% between 2024. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Blood and Fluid Warming Devices Market: Growth Factors, Top Players And Competitive Regional Growth Analysis by 2031

Industrial Growth Forecast Report Blood and Fluid Warming Devices Market 2021-2031: The Global Blood and Fluid Warming Devices Market Report provides Insightful information to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity identified with the global Blood and Fluid Warming Devices Market business, including market dynamics, segmentation, competition, and regional growth. The strategy of expansion has been adopted by key players who are increasing their production capacities to cater to the increasing demand for various application.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Scoliosis Management Market to Surpass $3.9 Billion By 2031 | Exclusive Study by insightSLICE

Industrial Growth Forecast Report Scoliosis management Market 2021-2031: The Global Scoliosis management Market Report provides Insightful information to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity identified with the global Scoliosis management Market business, including market dynamics, segmentation, competition, and regional growth. The strategy of expansion has been adopted by key players who are increasing their production capacities to cater to the increasing demand for various application.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Stethoscope Market : How Green Is Your Healthcare Technology? To Make A Growth Impact In Your Business

Stethoscope Market, By Product Type (Dual Head Stethoscope, Single Head Stethoscope, and Triple Head Stethoscope), By Application (Human and Veterinary), By End Users (Hospitals, Clinics, Academic & Institutes, Home. Stethoscope is the acoustic medical device utilized for physical examination based on auscultation of humans or an animal. A resonator placed...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Market Trends#Teleflex Incorporated#Cagr#United Nations Report#Middle East Africa#Cardinal Health Inc#Coloplast Corp#Bd#Cook Medical#Medline Industries#Bip Foley Catheters
atlantanews.net

Hepatitis D Virus (HDV) Infection Market: Market Outlook, Epidemiology Analysis, Treatment Landscape, Pipeline Products, and Key Companies Working in the Space

DelveInsight's Hepatitis D Virus Infection Market Insights Report offers a detailed analysis of the disease, its causes, symptoms, diagnostics modalities, and treatment options. The Hepatitis D Virus Infection market report also offers comprehensive insights into Hepatitis D Virus Infection market size, epidemiology, emerging therapies, market drivers, market barriers, ongoing clinical...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Burkitt Lymphoma Treatment Market Report Shows Increasing Demand Due to the High Adoption and Changing Consumer Dynamics

Burkitt Lymphoma Treatment Market report provides key enumeration on the Market status of the Burkitt Lymphoma Treatment manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. The research was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the Burkitt Lymphoma Treatment industry. It delivers important information to identify and analyse the market need, market Growth and competition.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

High purity Stem Cell Assay Unsaturated Stem Cell Assay Market Best Productivity | Merck & Co., Thermo Fisher Scientific, GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies

Stem cell is the basic biological cell form, which could be differentiated in other cell types and could produce more stem cells of the same type. There are 2 kinds of stem cells, including adult stem cells, and embryonic stem cells. The cells are existing in other areas of the body including bone marrow, blood, and adipose tissue. Stem cells can also be taken from the blood of the umbilical cord. The population of stem cells within the body is maintained with two processes, including stochastic differentiation and obligatory asymmetric replication. The stem cell play a vital part in the body’s natural process of healing and introduction of the stem cells have exhibited positive results to treat many diseases including cancer.
ECONOMY
Medagadget.com

The COVID-19 Saliva-based Screening Market to Be Ostentatious at a CAGR Of 2.4% between 2026-2031

The COVID-19 Saliva-based Screening Market will witness a CAGR of 2.4%, reaching US$ 1.7 Bn between 2026-2031. With medical IoT implying the use of wearable monitors, devices, and various integrated applications regarding healthcare needs, the healthcare vertical is bound to scale new-fangled heights in the upcoming period. This is what the healthcare vertical would all be in the next 10 years.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
China
Medagadget.com

Informative Report On (COVID-19 Updates) Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA) Drugs Market is Generating Revenue of US$ 1,327.9 Million by 2027

The COVID-19 infection has expanded to over 100 nations since its breakout in December 2019, prompting the World Health Organization to designate it a public health crisis. According to a study published by the World Health Organization, coronavirus illness (COVID-19) has affected over 45 million people globally as of October 30, 2020. Due to the rising incidence of COVID-19, major companies in the global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market are focused on the research and development of new funds to enhance and counteract COVID-19’s effects. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the worldwide economy and, as a result, the global methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) drugs market was also affected. Quarantines, travel restrictions, and social distancing measures are all expected to result in a significant drop in corporate and consumer expenditure until the third quarter of 2020.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Cleanroom Consumables Market: Increase in Demand for Modular Cleanroom Systems Boosts Market Growth

The global cleanroom consumables market was valued over US$ 16.4 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 0.4% from 2021 to 2031. Surge in the number of patients with infectious diseases such as coronavirus; advances in cleanroom laboratory setup such as modular labs and mobile laboratories; and advent of nanotechnology are anticipated to drive the global cleanroom consumables market from 2021 to 2031.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Medical Wellness Market To Transcend Monotony At A CAGR Of 14.1% Between 2021-2031

The Medical Wellness Market will witness a CAGR of 14.1% by reaching US$ 1 Tn from 2021-2031. The new-fangled healthcare electronic technologies like 3D printing, GPS tracking, and wearable biometric devices are being tested concerning clinical use. Cutting-edge technology is expected to be one of the driving forces in the healthcare industry in the subsequent decade.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The Next Decade (2021-2031) To Witness a Determined CAGR Of 8% Regarding Saliva-based Screening Market

The Saliva-based Screening Market is slated to reach US$ 277 Mn at a CAGR of 8% between 2021-2031. The present scenario is that of consumers driving as well as the accelerating pace of alteration in the healthcare vertical. This drives the digitally-enabled, seamlessly connected, and on-demand clinician-patient interactions. As such, patient-centric delivery transcending geographical barriers would be the epicenter going forward.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Drug Discovery Market Continues to Expand For Development In Future Challenges

Developments in the fields of pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, for identifying active ingredients in drug forms through process of drug discovery is gradually receiving traction within the global drug discovery market. This process of drug discovery involves the chemical library screenings, identification of active components for natural remedies or through serendipitous discovery. Prevalence new diseases that include infectious or viral diseases results in high demand of drug discoveries for such conditions. However, drugs development is complex, risky and costly process.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Medagadget.com

Minimally Invasive Surgery Market to Surpass $79.5 Billion By 2031 | CAGR: 8.4%: Exclusive Study by insightSLICE

The global minimally invasive surgery market size was estimated to be US$ 43.5 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 79.5 billion by 2031 at a CAGR of 5.6%. Industrial Growth Forecast Report Minimally Invasive Surgery Market 2021-2031: The Global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market Report provides Insightful information to the clients enhancing their basic leadership capacity identified with the global Minimally Invasive Surgery Market business, including market dynamics, segmentation, competition, and regional growth. The strategy of expansion has been adopted by key players who are increasing their production capacities to cater to the increasing demand for various application.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Personalized LASIK Surgery Market Growth Analysis, Top Players, Types, Key Regions and Applications by 2016-2024

The global personalized LASIK surgery market features a highly consolidated vendor landscape along with intense competition among a few established players. The top five participants, namely Abbott Medical Optics, NIDEK, Alcon, Carl Zeiss, and Bausch & Lomb held 87% of the market in 2015. The focus of these players on technological advances and efforts for geographical expansion are the key factors behind their large market share.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

EP Catheter Ablation Market: Emerging Players May Yields New Opportunities 2017-2026

The healthcare sector is forever evolving and readily embraces new technologies that are proven efficient at providing cure to the community. Minimally invasive procedures have been very well received by the medical practitioners and its application has escalated in the recent past, providing a traction to the EP catheter ablation market. A recent business intelligence study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) has estimated that the global ET catheter ablation market will be worth US$2.74 bn by the end of 2026, with the demand incrementing at a formidable CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2026.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Steadiness In Technological Advancements To Take The North America Medical Wellness Devices Market At A CAGR Of 7.3% Between 2021-2031

The North America Medical Wellness Devices Market Share is all set to witness a CAGR of 7.3% and reach US$ 29.5 Bn between 2021-2031. The present-day scenario is such that mobile technology has elevated patient care and empowered clinicians. The scenario is expected to continue even going forward. Tech-savvy patients have emerged and transformed the healthcare vertical digitally.
BUSINESS
Las Vegas Herald

Bug tracking software Market to Reach $601.64 Million by 2026 at 13.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in need to deliver bug-free software within short turnaround time, increase in investment on testing processes, and rise in adoption of automation in software development are some of the key factors that accelerate the growth of the global bug tracking software market. The North America region dominated the market, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market in 2018. On the other hand, the small enterprises segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period. According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global bug tracking software market was pegged at $218.22 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $601.64 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.6% from 2019 to 2026. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments including top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

The Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market To Grow On An Intellectual Note At A CAGR Of 3.7% Between 2021-2031

The Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Treatment Market Share is expected to reach US$ 187.7 Mn at a CAGR of 3.7% between 2021-2031. With the WHO at the helm of universal health coverage, all the communities across the globe are eligible to use curative, preventive, promotive, palliative, and rehabilitative health services of proper quality. In other words, qualitative healthcare would soon be the norm throughout.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy