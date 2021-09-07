Demystifying Machine Learning and AI in Multifamily Marketing Analytics

The Bias of Traditional Engineers in AI-based Modeling of Physics — PART 2. Ø Example of AI-Ethics in Production from Shale Wells. Bias (including major assumptions, interpretations, and simplifications) from traditional engineers can be included in the engineering application of AI. This is usually done through the generation of data from mathematical equations and combining it with actual field measurements (actual physics-based data) and then using this combined set of data to model the physics using AI and Machine Learning algorithms. In many cases, such an approach is called “Hybrid Models”. In the context of engineering application of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning such models is the determination of lack of realistic and scientific understanding of AI and Machine Learning.

ENGINEERING ・ 2 DAYS AGO