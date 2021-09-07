CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

GV football moves on from heartbreaking cancellation of season opener

By Holly Bihlman
lanthorn.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand Valley State University football team has spent the past two years putting in serious time and work as the 2021 fall season begins. Their first game, scheduled to be at home on Thursday, Sept. 2, never came to be in a heartbreaking and frustrating turn of events. The worst part is that the Lakers did everything right to get to this week, but still turned up empty-handed on Thursday evening.

lanthorn.com

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaydownsouth.com

Clay Helton buyout: How much USC will pay its former head coach

Clay Helton’s firing on Monday ended the 49-year-old’s decade-plus association with USC’s football team. Initially brought on board by Lane Kiffin in 2010 as the Trojans’ quarterbacks coach, Helton served as interim head coach on 2 occasions: in 2013 and 2o15, eventually being named the permanent head coach in the latter stages of the 2015 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#American Football#Lakers#Edinboro University#The Gvsu Athletics#Covid
27 First News

New number one in high school football Power Rankings

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – It is Week Four of the high school football season and we’ve still got 10 unbeaten teams here in the Valley. Watch the video above to see the latest edition of our WKBN Power Rankings. #1 – Farrell (2-0) Previous Rank: #9. It didn’t take long...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
Monroe Evening News

Whiteford ends long road trip with win over Erie Mason

ERIE – It's been a challenging start to the season for Whiteford's volleyball team. The schedule makers were not kind. The Bobcats' first five dates and eight of their first nine are all on the road, including two tournaments to open the season. Coming into the week, Whiteford had won just one match.
ERIE, MI
Yardbarker

Video of stunned Florida State cheerleaders goes viral

Jacksonville State pulled off one of the most thrilling upsets in recent college football history on Saturday night with their win over Florida State. Seminoles fans and players were left stunned, and so were their cheerleaders. The Gamecocks were trailing the Seminoles 17-14 with 1:23 left. They drove to their...
FLORIDA STATE
soconews.org

Eagles cancel football opener amid COVID concerns

Varsity, JV teams will visit Healdsburg this Friday. The lingering threat of COVID-19 has already made its mark on the fall high school football season, claiming the Cloverdale Eagle’s scheduled season opener at St. Vincent as its latest victim. After drawing a bye to start the season on Aug. 27,...
HEALDSBURG, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Larry Brown Sports

List of possible USC head coach targets to replace Clay Helton

USC has finally fired Clay Helton in a move that many Trojans fans felt was long overdue. USC had not performed at the level they expect to be at in college football. They had become just an above-average team and nothing close to the national powerhouse they expect to be. Their decision to fire Helton after just two games indicates they never should have had him coaching to start this season anyway.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To USC Firing Clay Helton

Not surprisingly, ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit weighed in on USC’s decision to fire head coach Clay Helton earlier today. Helton took over the reins of the Trojans during the 2015 season and after some initial success, his tenure petered out over the last few years. Last weekend’s 42-28 loss to Stanford was the final nail in the coffin.
COLLEGE SPORTS
lanthorn.com

GV cross country begins first season in two years at Knight Invite

On Saturday, Sept. 4, Grand Valley State University’s cross country teams competed at Calvin College for the annual Knight Invitational. This marks the team’s first meet since 2019 after the 2020 outdoor season was canceled. GVSU walked away from the meet with wins in both the men’s 8k and women’s 6k.
SPORTS
AllTrojans

USC QB Commit Devon Brown Speaks on Clay Helton Firing

USC Athletic Director Mike Bohn announced the change in leadership which ends Helton’s tenure as USC’s head football coach. "As I committed to upon my arrival at USC, during the past two off-seasons we provided every resource necessary for our football program to compete for championships," said Bohn, in a statement. "The added resources carried significantly increased expectations for our team's performance, and it is already evident that, despite the enhancements, those expectations would not be met without a change in leadership."
COLLEGE SPORTS
Boston Globe

USC dismisses head football coach Clay Helton

Southern California fired football coach Clay Helton on Monday, two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford that dropped the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) out of the AP Top 25. Donte Williams, the Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over as head coach for USC’s Pac-12 contest at Washington State this weekend. Williams, a Los Angeles-area native and the first Black head coach in USC football history, joined the program in 2020 and has played a major role in USC’s significant recruiting advancements over the past two cycles. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime college football powerhouse. The Trojans won the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season and the Pac-12 title in 2017 while Sam Darnold was their quarterback, but Helton’s teams otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations around a program with 11 national championships. Helton was 19-14 since the 2017 season, and he repeatedly avoided vocal calls for his dismissal from fans and boosters during that stretch. Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as USC’s athletic director in November 2019, and the school’s aspirations for national title contention ramped up again with major additions to all areas of the football program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

NFL referee Terry Killens caught making up penalty on hot mic?

NFL official Terry Killens had an embarrassing moment during Thursday night’s season-opening game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. During the second quarter of the game, Bucs center Ryan Jensen was called for taunting, while Carlos Watkins was called for unnecessary roughness. The penalties offset, which gave the Bucs first-and-10 at the Dallas 24. They ended up scoring a touchdown on the possession.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Los Angeles Lakers finalize 4 new additions for 2021-22 season

The Los Angeles Lakers formally announced the addition of four major contributors to their 2021-22 team on Wednesday. In a press release, the team made official the two newest members of Frank Vogel’s coaching staff: David Fizdale and John Lucas III. Both moves were previously reported but not formalized. The Lakers also announced the hiring of Roger Sancho as Head Athletic Trainer and Ed Streit as Head Strength and Conditioning Coach.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy