Electron Beam Linear Accelerators Market: Agreements and Merger & Acquisitions among Key Strategies Being Adopted in Global Market
Electron Beam Linear Accelerators Market: Overview. According to the report, the global electron beam linear accelerators market was valued at ~US$ 331 Mn in 2019 and is projected to expand at a moderate CAGR from 2020 to 2030. Electron beam linear accelerators are innovative particle accelerators, which use high energy X-rays or electrons to locate and conform tumor shape, consequently destroying cancer cells.www.medgadget.com
Comments / 0