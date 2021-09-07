CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Topical Antibiotics Market is Driven by Growing Prevalence of Skin Infections Worldwide

By Transparency Market Research
Medagadget.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to the report, the global topical antibiotics market was valued at US$ 5.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2019 to 2027. Topical antibiotics are preparations manufactured in cream or ointment form that can be applied directly over the skin. Topical antibiotics are used for indications such as acne vulgaris, fungal skin infections, viral skin infections, and second line option for localized impetigo. Several topical antibiotics are available as over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products.

www.medgadget.com

Comments / 0

Related
bostonnews.net

Antibiotics Market Rising Size, Huge Business Growth Opportunities with COVID-19 Impact Analysis By 2031

Global Antibiotics Market Research Report, distributed by insightSLICE offers top-line information and an inside and out examination of the components driving the market fragments. A huge piece of the report contains irrefutable projections for the business all in all and its sub-markets, dependent on their verifiable and current circumstance. A CAGR of 5.9% is relied upon to be recorded for the Antibiotics market by 2031, referring to industry players.
INDUSTRY
baltimorenews.net

Global Biocatalysts Market to be Driven by the Growing Technological Advancements in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026 | EMR Inc.

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Biocatalysts Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global biocatalysts market, assessing the market based on its segments like type, application, source, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skin Infection#Sensitive Skin#Skin Conditions#Topical Antibiotics#Skin Diseases#Gels#Custom Research#Fusidic Acid#Retail Pharmacies
Medagadget.com

C-arms Market: High Prevalence and Increase in Incidence of Acute and Chronic Disorders to Propel Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘C-arms Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027.’ According to the report, the global C-arms market was valued at ~US$ 1.8 Bn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~3% from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence and increase in incidence of acute and chronic disorders and surge in global geriatric population are the major factors anticipated to drive the global C-arms market from 2019 to 2027.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market: Increased Prevalence of COPD to Widen Scope of Growth of the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled ‘Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market- Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026.’ According to the report, the global portable oxygen concentrators market was valued at above US$ 1 Bn in 2017. The market is anticipated to reach a value of about US$ 3.1 Bn by 2026, expanding at a higher single digit CAGR during the forecast period. Rise in COPD patient population, increase in other lung conditions, and surge in geriatric population are expected to augment the global market from 2018 to 2026. The global portable oxygen concentrators market is projected to expand, owing to the acceptance and rise in the demand for supplemental oxygen therapy ambulatory device and strong reimbursement policies.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

An Eclectic CAGR Of 5% To Be Witnessed By The Compounding Pharmacies Market From 2021 to 2031

The “Global Compounding Pharmacies Market 2031 ” Industry Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Compounding Pharmacies Market by InsightSlice. The Compounding Pharmacies Market is supposed to demonstrate a considerable growth during the forecast period of 2021 – 2031. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market have been given in this report. Their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. The scope of this Compounding Pharmacies Market report can be expanded from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players. The emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are also identified and analysed in this report.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market is Driven by High Prevalence of Sleep Related Disorders Including Sleep Apnea

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027”. According to the report, the global positive airway pressure devices market was valued at US$ 1.56 Bn in 2018. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027. High prevalence of sleep apnea across the globe and launch of technologically advanced PAP devices are anticipated to boost the global market during the forecast period.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Medagadget.com

Antibiotic Resistance Market To Witness A Savoury Growth At A CAGR Of 4% Between 2021 to 2031.

The Antibiotic Resistance Market will reach US$ 12.6 Bn at a CAGR of 4% between 2021 to 2031. Analytics and big data process unstructured as well as the structured biomedical structure and medical data for generating new-fangled insights. As such, digital therapy experiences get an enhanced look with MR (mixed reality), AR (augmented reality), and VR (virtual reality). This would be the trend regarding the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Non-invasive Ventilators Market: Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases to Drive the Market

The demand within the global non-invasive ventilators market is set to increase at a sound pace in the times to follow. There is little contention about the unprecedented use of ventilators across all major healthcare facilities. The development of high-performance ventilators has pushed the medical and healthcare industries towards fruition by reducing the mortality rate across several territories. In addition to this, majority of medical practitioners focus on developing a robust infrastructure that can aid the operations of the healthcare sector. The use of non-invasive ventilators has increased as healthcare units look to offer greater utility to ailing patients. In this scenario, the total volume of revenues within the global non-invasive ventilators market shall grow at a sturdy pace.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Tuberculosis Diagnostics Market: Rise in the Prevalence of Drug-resistant Tuberculosis Infection Boost Market Growth

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, ‘Tuberculosis Testing Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019–2027’. According to the report, the global Tuberculosis Testing Market was valued at US$ 2,468.5 Mn in 2018 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2019 to 2027.
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Brachytherapy Devices Market: High Prevalence of Cervical & Lung Cancer in Developing Regions to Drive the Market

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Brachytherapy Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global brachytherapy devices market was valued at US$ 863.1 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2018 to 2026 and reach US$ 1,613.6 Mn by the end of the forecast period. Inclination toward minimally invasive procedures, wide usage of radiotherapy application to treat cancer, and rise in acceptance of epimacular brachytherapy are expected to augment the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

Antibody Drug Conjugate Market is extrapolated to observe stable growth to 2030 | TMR Research Study

High cancer prevalence is one of the major factors which will influence the growth of the antibody drug conjugate market to a considerable extent. Unhealthy lifestyle is on the rise across the globe. Due to this lifestyle, many people are obese, a prime reason for cancer. Research reveals that excess fat in the body could serve as an invitation to various types of cancer with uterine, kidney, esophageal, pancreatic, colorectal, and post-menopausal breast being the prominent ones.
CANCER
Medagadget.com

The Peptone Market to Grow At a Wilful CAGR Of 4.2% Between 2020 to 2030

The Peptone Market is bound to reach US$ 130.9 Mn at a CAGR of 4.2% between 2020 to 2030. The modern-day situation says that the healthcare sector is witnessing an optimization and reposition of the business models to obtain enhanced patient outcomes. With real-time analytics known to improve patient care and the fact that consumers are shifting towards the preventive model of care, the healthcare vertical is likely to witness greater strides in the forecast period.
BUSINESS
Medagadget.com

Mobile Medical Screening Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2021

The global mobile medical screening market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5%. Since Mobile Medical Screening facilities put forth the attempt to genuinely hurtle into systems, local area, individuals feel that the centers are communicating the care about them, rousing them to take more charge of their own wellbeing.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Dental Laboratories Market | Digitalization Penetrates Deeper in Dental Laboratories Market

The rising technological advancements across the dental sector are increasing the growth prospects of the dental laboratories market to a great extent. The expanding demand for dental procedures and the growing geriatric population will serve as a prominent growth indicator for the dental laboratories market during the forecast period of 2020-2030.
MARKETS
Medagadget.com

Global Catheters Market Size To Grow USD 26.90 Bn By 2026

Global Catheters Market Size & CAGR (2021 to 2026) As per our report, the global catheter market size was valued at USD 3.97 billion for 2021 and is poised to reach USD 5.67 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a 7.37 % CAGR during the forecast period. Impact...
INDUSTRY
Medagadget.com

Gummy Vitamin Market is Expected to Witness Major Growth in the Near Future | Here’s Why

The “Global Gummy Vitamin Market 2031 ” Industry Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Gummy Vitamin Market by InsightSLICE. The Gummy Vitamin Market is supposed to demonstrate a considerable growth during the forecast period of 2021 – 2031. The company profiles of all the key players and brands that are dominating the market have been given in this report. Their moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions and the respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values have been studied completely in the report. The scope of this Gummy Vitamin Market report can be expanded from market scenarios to comparative pricing between major players. The emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are also identified and analysed in this report.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy