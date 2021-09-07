Topical Antibiotics Market is Driven by Growing Prevalence of Skin Infections Worldwide
According to the report, the global topical antibiotics market was valued at US$ 5.8 Bn in 2019 and is projected to grow at a rapid pace from 2019 to 2027. Topical antibiotics are preparations manufactured in cream or ointment form that can be applied directly over the skin. Topical antibiotics are used for indications such as acne vulgaris, fungal skin infections, viral skin infections, and second line option for localized impetigo. Several topical antibiotics are available as over-the-counter (OTC) and prescription products.www.medgadget.com
