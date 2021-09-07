Join the Adventure with Life As A Maven

Timna Nwokeji, who lives and works in Lowell, has channeled her love for small, independent businesses right into her blog and Instagram account — @lifeasamaven — where she highlights her favorite finds along with travel and fashion tips. She explores New England (and beyond) and shines light on hole-in-the-wall eateries and local businesses that enrich the communities around them. This busy Maven took some time to chat about how she creates organic photography, which spot brings her tastebuds back to Italy and how best to support restaurants right now. Get to know Boston again and, like Nwokeji’s t-shirts say, “Maven it up and support local”.