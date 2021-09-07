Cannabis Use Linked To Increased Heart Attack Risk In Under-45s, Study Says
Young adults who regularly smoke cannabis are more likely to suffer a heart attack than those who don’t use the drug, according to a new study in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. After analyzing data pertaining to over 33,000 people between the ages of 18 and 44, the researchers conclude that getting high poses a danger to those who are not considered to be at risk of a heart attack due to their age.www.iflscience.com
Comments / 0