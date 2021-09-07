CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Matrix Resurrections Drops First Teaser

By Hoarder of Fantasy Books, Stephen King Wannabe
epicstream.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe wait for The Matrix Resurrections trailer is almost over. The first teaser from the highly anticipated sequel has just been dropped and it confirms that the official trailer will be released this week. The trailer for The Matrix 4 was actually screened at CinemaCon in August but has yet...

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

The Dark Knight Director Christopher Nolan Officially Ends Relationship with Warner Bros.

Renowned director Christopher Nolan has been making films for Warner Bros. for almost two decades including The Dark Knight trilogy and the blockbuster hit Inception. But following the announcement of the studio's decision to put their 2021 films in both HBO Max and in theaters, their relationship has been in limbo after Nolan criticized the move and called HBO Max "the worst streaming service." Now, it looks like they won't be working together anytime soon.
MOVIES
Complex

‘The Batman’ Spinoff Series About Penguin Being Developed at HBO Max

With The Batman due to hit theaters in March 2022, Warner Bros. and HBO Max are already developing a spinoff series based around one of the Caped Crusader’s classic foes. According to Variety, the project, which is in the early stages of development, will center on The Penguin rising to power in Gotham. It will be executive produced by The Batman director Matt Reeves and the film’s producer Dylan Clark. Colin Farrell, who plays the notorious villain in the forthcoming film, has reportedly been approached to star in the spinoff series but no deal has yet been made.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

The Matrix Resurrections Synopsis Seemingly Removes Reloaded and Revolutions From Canon

Warner Bros. recently uploaded the first trailer for The Matrix Resurrections, giving us an early look at the return of Neo (Keanu Reeves) and Trinity (Carrie Anne-Moss), and fans are quick to notice how the visual styles revealed in the trailer footage resemble the first The Matrix film, but will it also pay tribute to the sequels, The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priyanka Chopra
Person
Jonathan Groff
Person
Lambert Wilson
Person
Brian J. Smith
Person
Jessica Henwick
Person
Neil Patrick Harris
Person
Keanu Reeves
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Christina Ricci
EW.com

Lana Wachowski says bringing back Neo and Trinity for The Matrix 4 helped her grieve

"I couldn't have my mom and dad… yet suddenly I had Neo and Trinity," the filmmaker said. The Wachowski siblings, Lilly and Lana, famously directed the original Matrix movie trilogy, but only Lana returned to helm the upcoming fourth installment, The Matrix Resurrections. Lilly has her reasons for not wanting to revisit what has become a globally successful sci-fi franchise, but for Lana, she said during a recent appearance at a screenwriting panel in Germany that it felt like a healing process.
MOVIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Dominic Sherwood starring in Eraser reboot

Dominic Sherwood is to lead the cast of 'Eraser: Reborn', a reboot of the 1996 action film that starred Arnold Schwarzenegger. Dominic Sherwood is to lead the cast of the 'Eraser' reboot. The 31-year-old actor has been tapped to play US Marshal Mason Pollard in the new Warner Bros. take...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Mortal Kombat 2, Spinoff Projects In Development at Warner Bros

There is little doubt that Mortal Kombat teased a possible sequel. But how soon are we going to see the next film? A new report suggests that Warner Bros. already has several Mortal Kombat projects in development. The revelation comes from Variety's in-depth report about Dune and its upcoming simultaneous...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

The Batman is reportedly getting a second HBO Max spin-off series

The Batman is getting another HBO Max spin-off series centered on The Penguin, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Per the publication's sources, Warner Bros. have begun to develop a TV show that will focus on the rise of Oswald Cobblepot – The Penguin's real name – within Gotham's criminal underworld.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cinemacon#Trinity#Matrix 4
epicstream.com

Anthony Mackie Cast in Lead Role for Twisted Metal TV Series

Anthony Mackie has found another major role in a potentially huge franchise. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier star has reportedly been cast as the lead star in the upcoming TV series adaptation of the Twisted Metal video games. Deadline reports that Mackie has signed on to play John Doe...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye's Hailee Steinfeld Shares New Set Photo Ahead of Trailer Release

The first official trailer for Hawkeye is almost here and Hailee Steinfeld found the perfect way to hype up the release. The Ender's Game actress has shared a set photo showing Kate Bishop in preparation for the teaser drop. Fans have been waiting for the Hawkeye trailer for a really...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man Actor Andrew Garfield Claims Leaked No Way Home Image is Photoshopped

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're three months away from the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and fans have eagerly been awaiting Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures' confirmation regarding Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's rumored involvement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe flick. Naturally, both studios have been trying their best to avoid questions about Tobey and Andrew's alleged appearance in the film, even going as far as debunking them long before the trailer got released.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Will There Be Another TMNT Movie? 2021 Updates and Everything We Know So Far About the Next Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Movie

List & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have been a huge part of pop culture since they first entered our sewer systems in 1987, with the immensely popular cartoon series that ran for nine years. However, many don’t realize that the turtles actually started life in Mirage Comics three years prior, courtesy of comic book writers Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird. Over the decades, the comics underwent different publishers, with IDW Publishing currently enjoying the longest stretch with the half-shell heroes. In that time, there have also been several animated series: the 2003 reboot, the 2012 CGI series, and Rise of the TMNT.
MOVIES
flickdirect.com

Disney Plus / Marvel Studios Hawkeye Trailer Debuts Online

"This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow." Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping the official trailer and teaser poster for "Hawkeye," a new series set in post-blip New York City. Former Avenger Clint Barton has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. Possible? Maybe with the help of Kate Bishop, a 22-year-old archer with dreams of becoming a Super Hero. The two are forced to work together when a presence from Barton's past threatens to derail far more than the festive spirit.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

Wait, Is Mortal Kombat Getting A Sequel By Warner Bros. After All?

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. Video game movies have had a spotty history in the film world. While the majority of these adaptations have disappointed, there have been a few that resonated with the fandom. Simon McQuoid’s Mortal Kombat seems to be the latter, so is a sequel happening over at Warner Bros.?
VIDEO GAMES
epicstream.com

What If...? New Trailer Unveils Return of Doctor Strange Supreme

The first five episodes of What If...? that aired so far gave us an alternate universe look at some of the moments in the main MCU timeline including the Avengers becoming zombies, Peggy Carter taking the super-soldier serum, and Doctor Strange's transformation into an evil sorcerer named Strange Supreme. Now, we have a look at what's about to come in the rest of the season.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Shazam 2 Star Rachel Zegler Shines in New West Side Story Trailer

One of the most-anticipated films this year is Steven Spielberg's new film adaptation of the classic Broadway musical West Side Story. A teaser trailer was released last April giving us a first look at the new take. Now, we have an extended peek at the epic-looking musical that revolves around a classic forbidden love story in the streets of 1950s New York City.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Could Reportedly Jump Ship to the DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Hemsworth has been synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe much like his colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and while his future in the franchise was in doubt for quite some time, Avengers: Endgame pretty much sealed the deal with Thor and we'll get to see the God of Thunder in upcoming projects, including Thor: Love and Thunder and potentially, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy