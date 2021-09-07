Try Not to Lose It Over this Phenomenal Fan-Made Zelda Game Room
Zelda fan Edlothian has completed his insanely immersive Zelda-themed game room he has dubbed, “The Sanctuary.” The room is adorned wall to wall with a dungeon-like façade, and every inch is packed with iconography from throughout the series. Not to mention, Edlothian boasts a hearty collection of Zelda memorabilia including controllers, figurines, consoles, amiibo, board games, a Master Sword, a Hylian Shield, and more. The project must have been a huge undertaking, but all the work was worth it as it is quite a triumph.www.zeldadungeon.net
