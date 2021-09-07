CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microids Announces 3 More Asterix Games Coming

By Patrick Perrault
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrench publisher Microids and Albert Rene Editions have announced that they've put pen to paper on a contract for 3 more Asterix games in the next five years. The latest game in the series, the beat 'em up Asterix & Obelisk: Slap Them All! is coming to PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch on November 25th 2021, and is backwards compatible on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. If your curious and never heard of Microids before, they've released a whole bunch of games on the Nintendo Switch and other systems, including Blacksaad and Syberia 3.

