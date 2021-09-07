Microids Announces 3 More Asterix Games Coming

Hear me out. I'd argue that the LEGO titles might just be one of the best gaming series ever. Though they might not be 'serious' pieces like The Last of Us or facing new technological advancements like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the LEGO games stand on their own as some of the most fun and wholesome experiences out there. Who didn't spend hours in LEGO Star Wars or in the more recent DC and Marvel collaborations? In any case, the LEGO games are coming back with a new adventure on Apple Arcade and you'll be glad to know that no, it won't have in-game purchases.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO