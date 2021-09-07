CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Parents, Mark Your Calendars for Kids Night Out

DFW Community News
DFW Community News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When we say we’re all part of the Champions Club family, we mean it! That’s why we’re always looking for ways for the entire family to have fun. Sure, Child Watch stations are commonplace in various gyms. However, Champions Club takes children’s programming to the next level. Champions Club values all of our members—even the youngest ones! Mark your calendar for our next member appreciation event, Kids Night Out!

southlake.bubblelife.com

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho Only

Mark Your Calendar For A Day Of Non-Stop Fun At The Kids Discovery Expo In Idaho This Month

If you have young kids, it’s likely you’re always on the lookout for something fun to do with them! Luckily, we live in a state that presents plenty of opportunities to make wonderful family memories. The Kids Discovery Expo is coming up soon and you’ll want to be sure to mark your calendar for it. The annual event presents non-stop fun for kids of all ages. Here’s what the event has to offer:
IDAHO STATE
Lite Rock 96.9

South Jersey Parents: Will You Make Your Kids Social Distance At Recess?

School's back in session! Well, if not this week, then definitely after Labor Day. This will be the first year since 2019 that New Jersey students have some sort of normalcy and routine when it comes to their in-person education. Things aren't completely back to normal since Governor Phil Murphy has mandated masks for all students and staff, however, at least they're getting to physically attend school and reunite with their friends. Social skills are important, folks.
KIDS
Waterloo Cedar-Falls Courier

Parents ponder COVID risk to their kids

Dear Amy: We have a few family events coming up that will include adult cousins who have been vocal about not getting vaccinated, along with their children who are too young to be vaccinated. We are vaccinated, but we have children who are not old enough to be vaccinated and...
KIDS
westsideseattle.com

Mark your calendars for Harvest Fest! A FULL WEEK of Howling Good Fun

Information from West Seattle Junction Association. Scavenger Hunt – Monday, October 25th – Sunday, 31st. Harvest Fest Tote Bags for kids and adults (on sale here and below!) Harvest Fest Totes for Kids – The Junction is bringing the joy of Harvest and Halloween in one special tote. Each box...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calendars#The Champions Club#Child Watch
Sheridan Press

Illuminate Church organizes kids night out

SHERIDAN — Illuminate Church has organized a free kids night out Saturday from 5-8 p.m. The event will take place at 307 Discovery Center, located at 556 Broadway St. Fun will include pizza, games, face-painting and more. Those planning to attend are asked to RSVP via the event post on...
SHERIDAN, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
KCTV 5

Keeping kids out of the ER

Summer and early fall months are some of the busiest times in emergency rooms. Dr. Stefanie Shustek, ER physician at Belton Regional Medical Center, has tips to avoid the ER and prevent injuries and illnesses.
KIDS
cbs7.com

INTERVIEW: Bible Baptist Church hosting Parent's Night Out program

President Joe Biden: "My message to unvaccinated Americans is this. What more is there to wait for? What more do you need to see?" Shane Battis was joined by UTPB Falcons Head Coach Justin Carrigan ahead of their first game of the season. UTPB holds grand opening for Welcome Center.
ODESSA, TX
The Guardian

‘Can we survive this squeeze?’: how to cope when both your kids and your parents need help

When I was born, my grandmother was only 58. Her own parents were both dead, her mother having died in her 70s a few years earlier. I am 58 myself now, but my future grandchildren are still probably some years away. Two of my children are still living at home, with all the needs that entails, while my mother, a sprightly 83-year-old, can have every expectation of living into her next decade. But she will need me more as she ages, and my daughters are, I hope, going to want me to help with their offspring when the time comes. All this means life is likely to get a whole lot busier and more stressful as I get older.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
DFW Community News

Game-O-Rama (Adults)- Ticketed

Have some fun with a rotating slate of games including trivia, board games, and video games. Check our web calendar to see what type of game is on for that week. The McKinney Public Library System's programs and events are free, but space is limited. Free tickets are available on a first-come-first-serve basis. Due to high demand:
MCKINNEY, TX
shreveportmag.com

300 bikers show up to escort teenage girl bullied for years to her high school prom

“We’ve got our daughter back.” That’s what the parents of this 15-year-old girl thought when they saw her light up with the brightest of smiles on the day of her prom. And they have about 300 bikers to thank for it. From the age of seven, Felicity has been bullied and often felt worthless because of the torment she went through. The past year has been especially difficult for her, and she felt anxious as the date for her high school prom approached.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

Protective dog checks on kids at night

Heartwarming footage shows a dog checking on children at night as they are tucked up in bed. Surveillance cameras captured the moment the Great Pyrenees and Lemon Hound mix called Killian walks up to the sleeping kids’ beds and wags his tail. Owner Kelly Rottet said: “Killian loves making sure...
PETS
TVShowsAce

Duggar Kids Throw Shade At Michelle On Her 55th Birthday

Michelle Duggar celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday, September 13, but from social media, fans may not know it. Typically, in the Duggar family, many of the kids will post on social media to wish their parents and siblings a happy birthday. The Duggar family page often posts tributes to each of the kids on their birthdays.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
DFW Community News

DFW Community News

Dallas, TX
11K+
Followers
63K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stay on top of the latest breaking community news in and around the DFW area.

Comments / 0

Community Policy