CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Eternals: Richard Madden Says Filming For MCU Flick was 'F*cking Draining'

By Socially awkward straightedge fraud.
epicstream.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSocially awkward straightedge fraud. Marvel Studios started Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with a major bang and it no longer comes as a surprise how they have been able to keep the momentum going despite some critics claiming that the MCU fatigue will finally come into play after Avengers: Endgame. The studio is celebrating another triumph with Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings being a bonafide box office success and in just a few weeks, the Eternals will make their anticipated debut in the franchise.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Marvel Replaces Tom Holland, Names New Spider-Man

In the weeks and months leading up to the August 11, 2021 debut of Marvel Studios’ latest series, What If…?, it became apparent that MANY Marvel Cinematic Universe stars would be returning to the animated series to voice their MCU characters as key Marvel moments are reimagined. Among the returning...
MOVIES
1051thebounce.com

Hawkeye: The Trailer Has An Interesting Captain America Reference

Christmas just came early for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans; Disney+ just dropped the trailer to the upcoming Hawkeye series. It will air during the holiday season, which seems deliberate as it takes place during the leadup to the holidays. In the first scene, we see Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton sitting...
TV & VIDEOS
talesbuzz.com

‘Shang-Chi’ Producer On The Film’s Place In The MCU’s Timeline

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings producer Jonathan Schwartz discussed when the film takes place in the MCU’s timeline. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a vast, expansive timeline that spans decades. While only a few films have explored past periods, most of Marvel’s late takes place in the present day. However, numerous events in the MCU have happened since Iron Man revealed himself in 2008, including Thanos wiping away half of the universe’s life. So, it begs the question, how exactly does Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings fit into the larger MCU?
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

‘Eternals’ Star Angelina Jolie Reveals Why She Joined The MCU

Eternals star Angelina Jolie revealed why she decided to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). For as long as comic book movies existed, signing on for a role in any of these films used to be looked down upon from some actors and actresses, dismissing the material as disposable children’s entertainment. However, in the advent of the MCU, DC Films and others, more of Hollywood’s biggest stars are signing onto such films more than ever before. One of the most recent stars taking part in the comic book movie renaissance is none other than Angelina Jolie, who will play Thena in Eternals.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Sebastian Stan
NME

Kumail Nanjiani says ‘Eternals’ role is opposite of “brown dude” stereotypes

Kumail Nanjiani has said his role in Eternals gave him the chance to reject “brown dude” stereotypes usually perpetuated in Hollywood. The actor, who is playing superhero Kingo in Chloé Zhao’s forthcoming Marvel film, has said he welcomed the chance to portray a different kind of character to the roles he is usually offered in Hollywood.
MOVIES
thecheyennepost.com

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye | Official Trailer | Disney+

This holiday season, the best gifts come with a bow. 🏹 Watch the new trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye,” and start streaming the Original Series November 24 on Disney+: https://bit.ly/2XyBSIW. ► Subscribe to Marvel on YouTube: http://bit.ly/WeO3YJ. Disney+ and Marvel Studios invite you on an unexpected holiday getaway, unwrapping a...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Eternals and Spider-Man: Far from Home Are Happening Simultaneously in the MCU Timeline

Up until the point of Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe was a pretty linear affair, and with the exceptions of the likes of Captain Marvel, there was never any doubt that the films happened in an almost perfect chronological order. There was the Blip, and then came the multiverse, and now every new movie's place in the timeline, both in terms of where and when they occur, is something that is almost as speculated on as the plot and characters themselves.
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Eternals will not be released on Disney Plus same day as in theaters, new report says

Eternals will not be releasing on Disney Plus at the same time it hits theaters, according to a new report. Former The Hollywood Reporter editor Matt Belloni said in his newsletter 'What I'm Hearing' that Disney CEO Bob Chapek and distribution chief Kareem Daniels have decided the next Marvel movie will be a theatrical exclusive. That means that, if confirmed, the film won't be landing on Premier Access like Black Widow, and will instead follow in the footsteps of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eternals#Mcu#Wonderland Magazine#Avengers
heroichollywood.com

Disney Confirms ‘Eternals’ Theatrical Release & Plots 2024 Marvel Films

Disney has committed to a theatrical release for Eternals and announced several release dates for 2024 Marvel films. As we head into the fall, it was revealed recently that Halloween Kills will be available on Peacock alongside its theatrical release in October while several other films have faced delays. However, Sony moved up Venom: Let There Be Carnage after the box office success of Shang-Chi.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

'Hawkeye' Trailer: Jeremy Renner Passes Down the Bow to Hailee Steinfeld for Christmas

In the trailer, Clint Barton, a.k.a., Hawkeye, passes down the bow and arrow to fellow Marvel Comics character Kate Bishop, played by Steinfeld. Set during the Christmas season, Clint investigates someone posing as his deadly Ronin persona from “Avengers: Endgame,” only to discover it’s Kate, a fellow archer and fan. The two team up to take down criminals as Hawkeye promises his family he’ll be back home for Christmas.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

X-Men Trends As Fans Debate Which Superhero Film Is Responsible For The MCU

When it comes to superhero movies the first thing that comes to mind for most moviegoers is Marvel’s MCU or DC’s attempts at bringing their own universe to the big screen, however, as we know, the history of Superhero movies dates back much further. Recently, a Twitter post has sparked...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals: New Look At Costumes Revealed On Total Film Covers

Eternals fans just got a new look at the Marvel heroes' costumes on the cover of Total Film. The magazine tweeted out multiple shots of the team in their new duds this morning. You get Angelina Jolie (Thena), Salma Hayek (Ajak), Gemma Chan (Sersi), Richard Madden (Ikaris), Kumail Nanjiani (Kingo), Lauren Ridloff (Makkari), Brian Tyree Henry (Phastos), Lia McHugh (Sprite), Don Lee (Gilgamesh), and Barry Keoghan (Druig) all here. These Eternals costumes have been a big source of conversation among the fandom since this movie was announced. Jack Kirby is a legend, and some fans were hoping for a more faithful translation of their look. But, it was always going to be hard to adapt the book. Marvel is trying to find their way with the new property and fans are warming up to the modern superhero suits.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
Movies
epicstream.com

Thor Star Chris Hemsworth Could Reportedly Jump Ship to the DCEU

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Chris Hemsworth has been synonymous with the Marvel Cinematic Universe much like his colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans and while his future in the franchise was in doubt for quite some time, Avengers: Endgame pretty much sealed the deal with Thor and we'll get to see the God of Thunder in upcoming projects, including Thor: Love and Thunder and potentially, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.
MOVIES
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

‘Eternals’ Shows the Earliest Days of the MCU

Chloe Zhao’s Eternals will take place over a time span of 7,000 years, back to the earliest days of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The upcoming film will continue to expand the world built by previous Marvel movies, sending us back to a time before Thanos even existed. Eternals will also answer the question of why the group of immortal beings weren’t around to help out the Avengers when Thanos threatened to wipe out half of the universe.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

James Wan’s Malignant Has Screened, See What People Are Saying About The Horror Flick

While James Wan has solidified himself as a director of anything, including blockbuster superhero movies, he, like so many, cut his teeth on the horror genre. And while many who start there go on to other things, Wan has never left horror filmmaking behind. Even Aquaman showed some of Wan's horror influence. He's currently hard at work filming the Aquaman sequel as his next original horror movie, Malignant, is getting ready to hit screens. And if the early buzz is anything to go by, he's clearly still got it.
MOVIES
talesbuzz.com

New ‘What If…?’ Trailer Teases Tony Stark’s ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Snap

Marvel Studios has released a mid-season trailer for What If…? that teases Tony Stark’s iconic Avengers: Endgame snap. What If…? has finally crossed the mid-season mark with an episode that puts the focus on Killmonger and Tony Stark. So far, the series has covered already iconic storylines like Peggy Carter’s stint as Peggy Carter, Marvel Zombies, and Doctor Strange pretty much obliterating the universe. All in all, reception for the series has been overwhelmingly positive, no doubt thanks to the stellar animation and impressive voice cast assembled by Marvel Studios.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy