Four-star Murphy extends championship lead

 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rxbbv_0bow31m600
Oisin Murphy enjoyed a four-timer at Goodwood (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy was the toast of Goodwood with a near 105-1 four-timer on Tuesday.

Murphy is closing in on a third successive title after pulling further clear of his closest pursuer, William Buick – 126 winners to 109.

Piffle (13-2) opened Murphy’s account when following up her Windsor success with a neck verdict over Breezy Storm in the South Downs Water EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Outside World (100-30), trained by Mark Johnston, gave Murphy a double when making all the running in the Farmer Butcher Chef Fillies’ Nursery Handicap.

Johnston provided Murphy with his treble on Themaxwecan (7-4 favourite) in the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap.

Murphy brought up his four-timer with a facile triumph, by seven and a half lengths, on 2-11 favourite King Vega in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novice Stakes.

It was a red-letter day for Johnston as well, with Toussarok (9-2), ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, giving the Middleham handler a third winner at Goodwood and Bowman (11-4) scoring at Leicester in the hands of Ben Curtis for an across-the-card four-timer.

newschain

Elliott out of luck as comeback runner Oh Purple Reign is unplaced

Gordon Elliott was out of luck at Punchestown with his first runner since returning from suspension. The leading Irish trainer was banned for 12 months, with half of that punishment suspended, after an image of him sitting on a dead horse was widely circulated on social media in March. Elliott...
SPORTS
