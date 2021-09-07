Four-star Murphy extends championship lead

Oisin Murphy enjoyed a four-timer at Goodwood (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy was the toast of Goodwood with a near 105-1 four-timer on Tuesday.

Murphy is closing in on a third successive title after pulling further clear of his closest pursuer, William Buick – 126 winners to 109.

Piffle (13-2) opened Murphy’s account when following up her Windsor success with a neck verdict over Breezy Storm in the South Downs Water EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Outside World (100-30), trained by Mark Johnston, gave Murphy a double when making all the running in the Farmer Butcher Chef Fillies’ Nursery Handicap.

Johnston provided Murphy with his treble on Themaxwecan (7-4 favourite) in the Royal Sussex Regiment Handicap.

Murphy brought up his four-timer with a facile triumph, by seven and a half lengths, on 2-11 favourite King Vega in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Novice Stakes.

It was a red-letter day for Johnston as well, with Toussarok (9-2), ridden by Silvestre de Sousa, giving the Middleham handler a third winner at Goodwood and Bowman (11-4) scoring at Leicester in the hands of Ben Curtis for an across-the-card four-timer.