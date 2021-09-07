CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Is LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales Canon?

epicstream.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleList & Feature Writer Our need for escapism makes fiction an important part of reality. The brand-new trailer for LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales has dropped, arriving just a little over a week after the trailer for the upcoming video game LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which will also coincide with an entire new LEGO Star Wars collection. Needless to say, there's a lot going on in the faraway galaxy, whether it's live-action, animated, or in this case, LEGO. Of course, it's not the first LEGO-themed outing for Star Wars, nor will it be the last. The most recent was last year's Christmas-themed The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, in which the characters celebrated 'Life Day'.

epicstream.com

Comments / 0

Related
MovieWeb

Leaked Darth Vader Details Reveal Anakin's Tortured Return in Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show?

Hayden Christensen's last appearance in Star Wars III: Revenge of The Sith was something of a bittersweet moment for his fans, who had watched him become Darth Vader but knew there was probably not much chance of him returning to the franchise. After all, anyone could put on the costume and helmet to play the physical character, and indeed Vader has been played by two actors in Rogue One, while still being voiced by James Earl Jones. However, after more than 15 years waiting, fans will see Christensen back in the role in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a new report has added new details around why it was important for Christensen to play the villain in the series.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

The Single Most Horrifying Moment in ‘Star Wars’ Was a Mistake

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you undoubtedly know that there are a number of harrowing moments throughout the Skywalker Saga — the trash compactor scene that first brought young Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) together in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the wampa nearly devouring Skywalker on Hoth in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), or the threat of the second Death Star destroying the galaxy in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) all come to mind, for example.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

The Mandalorian Star Gina Carano Reacts to Co-Star Speaking Out About Her Firing

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. It looks like the dust has finally settled months after Disney unceremoniously ousted Gina Carano from the Star Wars franchise but still, there are people who can't stop buzzing about the former mixed martial arts fighter and star of Lucasfilm's The Mandalorian who was fired for her "irresponsible" use of her social media platform. Just recently, one of Carano's co-stars from the show Emily Swallow broke her silence on the actress' controversial firing and even pointed out that cancel culture is to blame for what happened.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Star Wars#Star Wars Trilogy#Star Wars Day#The Lego Star Wars#Rebels#Freemakers
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Convinced Din Djarin Is the “Wrong Mandalorian”

Pedro Pascal had already had a successful Hollywood career before he made his debut as Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin in showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian on November 12, 2019. Notably, prior to his Star Wars franchise debut, the Chilean-born actor had starred as Agent...
MOVIES
Inverse

Obi-Wan Kenobi leak could fix a huge Star Wars plot hole

Excuse me, master! As previously reported, the most tantalizing questions about the upcoming Star Wars series — Obi-Wan Kenobi — might have more to do with Anakin Skywalker than ostensibly about his master. Recently, leaked images have given us an idea of how Anakin’s dadbod becomes Darth Vader, but now...
MOVIES
98.7 Kiss FM

A ‘Lego Star Wars’ Halloween Special Is Coming to Disney Plus

In the tradition of The Simpsons’ Treehouse of Horror, and coming about a year after a LEGO Star Wars Christmas special, Lucasfilm now has a Halloween special headed to Disney+. It’s called LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales, and it’s an anthology of spooky (but still quite silly) LEGO Star Wars stories.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
pockettactics.com

Lego Star Wars Battles is coming soon to Apple Arcade

Are you one of the many Apple users that enjoys Apple Arcade? Well, have we got some good news for you, as three more games – Zen Pinball Party, MasterChef: Let’s Cook, and Layton’s Mystery Journey – are coming to the service this Friday. Meanwhile, endless arcade hopper Crossy Road, and LEGO Star Wars Battles are coming soon.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Cavan Scott’s Star Wars: Ghosts of Vader’s Castle miniseries tells ‘terrifying tales’ you’ll love

Though summer is still technically in its final stages, fall is upon us, and so is the scariest month of them all. For Star Wars comics fans, another annual tradition is also on the horizon. The return of the Vader’s Castle series is less than a month away, and a new preview of Ghosts of Vader’s Castle hints it’s going to be everything we hoped for and more.
MOVIES
gadgetsin.com

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser Building Kit

Following new LEGO R2-D2 building set, LEGO Star Wars Imperial Light Cruiser building kit has been available. Let’s have a look if you want to build the Arquitens-class commend cruiser by yourself. The LEGO Star Wars building kit is based on Imperial Light Cruiser in The Mandalorian, which contains 1,336...
LIFESTYLE
CNET

How to watch Star Wars in the correct order

From the original trilogy right up to The Rise of Skywalker and The Mandalorian, here's how to watch every existing Star Wars movie and TV show. All are streaming on Disney Plus -- including brand new Star Wars series The Bad Batch. Whether you've never seen them before or can...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

LEGO Advent Calendars 2021: Star Wars, Avengers, Harry Potter, and More

If you or someone in your life is into both LEGO and Christmas, this one's for you. The brand-new 2021 LEGO advent calendars are now available. Five sets are in stock this year: Star Wars, Harry Potter, Marvel's Avengers, Friends, and City. And if you're more into Funko Pops than LEGO, check out this year's Funko advent calendars as well.
SHOPPING
imdb.com

‘Lego Star Wars Terrifying Tales’ Trailer: Poe Checks Into Darth Vader-Themed Resort for Disney+ Halloween Special (Video)

The “Lego Star Wars” franchise just dropped a spooktacular new trailer for the upcoming Disney+ special “Terrifying Tales.”. The preview of the Oct. 1 event, which you can view above, reveals the three tales that Darth Vader’s loyal servant Vaneé (Tony Hale) will spin for Poe Dameron and his team, who are stranded at at Darth Vader-themed resort.
MOVIES
Space.com

Lego Star Wars TIE Fighter review

One of the cheaper Lego kits, we love the faithful recreation of this TIE Fighter model, and the fact that it shoots projectiles. It’s a simple, moderately interesting build, and the finished model is nice and solid. The iconic TIE Fighter is relatively new for Lego; it launched at the...
SHOPPING
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Confirms a New Female Villain Inspired By Darth Vader

Even if you’ve never seen a single movie in the Star Wars Skywalker Saga, there’s little doubt you know who Darth Vader is. The Dark Lord of the Sith has become a pop culture staple, with references in everything from the OG Gossip Girl series to The Simpsons. Played by...
MOVIES
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Disney+’s New LEGO Star Wars Special

There have been quite a few new Star Wars series that have come out over the past year, and there are only more to come!. Between The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and the upcoming animated series, Star Wars: Visions, there’s a lot to keep fans busy. And, now we’ve got another preview of another special that will be hitting Disney+ next month!
TV & VIDEOS
gamerevolution.com

Is Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake canon?

Is the upcoming Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake canon in the current Star Wars continuity? Since Disney took over the brand, it’s long been mandated that all Star Wars content needs to be part of the overall continuity, including games such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. However, does that apply to a remake of a game from before Disney took over, or is the remake the canon version? Is the Star Wars KOTOR remake canon?
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy