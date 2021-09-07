Correction on CMS Boys Basketball Tryouts

Lebanon Boys Basketball Feeder program Indy Hoops has started for boys in grades 2-6. Everyone is welcome to attend open gyms every Sunday, from 2-3:30 at LHS. Tryouts will take place on 9/12 and 9/19 same time and same place. This travel basketball program plays other schools in the Sagamore Conference on Sundays and travel distance is less than 30 minutes away. Open gyms will occur on Sundays and practices will take place twice a week during the season. The season starts November and goes through February.

EDUCATION ・ 6 DAYS AGO