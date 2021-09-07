CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Correction on CMS Boys Basketball Tryouts

By Admin
cvilleathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTryouts for middle school basketball will only be for grades 6, 7 and 8 (6-8). 5th grade will not try out for middle school teams this year. 5th grade will be included in our “Youth Basketball Program”. Information for 5th grade and below will be released in the near future.

cvilleathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
My Magic GR

Show Off Your Basketball Skills at the Grand Rapids Gold Tryouts

The Grand Rapids Gold (formerly Drive) are looking for players to join the team and will be holding tryouts over two days. The Gold recently became an affiliate of the Denver Nuggets so not only will be they be looking for players in Grand Rapids but in Denver as well. Locally, tryouts will be held at MSA Woodland on 28th Street on Saturday, September 18th from 10a-2p.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
ccxmedia.org

Aaron Kloeppner Takes Over as Champlin Park Boys Basketball Coach

Aaron Kloeppner spent a lot of time in the gym at Champlin Park High School and now he is taking over as Rebels boys basketball coach. The 2016 CPHS graduate replaces Mark Tuchscherer, who resigned after last season following a very successful run leading the Rebels. Kloeppner served as an...
CHAMPLIN, MN
Register Citizen

Rick Privott resigns after seven seasons as Middletown's boys basketball coach

Rick Privott has resigned as Middletown’s boys basketball coach after seven seasons at his alma mater. The news was first reported by middlesexcountysports.com. Privott replaced Dave Sytulek and won 42 games over his first two seasons coaching the Blue Dragons. That included a trip to the Class L state championship game in 2015. Middletown finished 22-4 that season.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Wilmington Apple

Wilmington Travel Basketball Tryouts Announced For 2021-2022 Season

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Travel Basketball is excited to announce our plans for tryouts for the 2021-22 season! Tryouts will be held at the Wilmington Middle School during the weeks of September 13th and September 20th. There will be two sessions for each grade. All players trying out will be required to register online before the tryout. You can register on Wilmington Travel Basketball’s website at www.wilmbtb.org.
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Cms
daltigers.ca

2021-22 Women's Hockey Tryouts

All Dal students are welcome to tryout for a Tigers varsity team. It is recommended you complete a Prospective Recruit form prior to tryouts. Participants in the selections and those athletes selected to the varsity team are required to:. 1. Be registered as a full time Dalhousie student. 2. Come...
HOCKEY
nbcpalmsprings.com

Shadow Hills HS Hires Cory Cornelius as Boys Basketball Head Coach

Shadow Hills High School has hired a new head coach to lead their boy’s basketball program, Cory Cornelius. “I look forward to coming over to Shadow Hills, it’s an exciting league to be in.”. The decision was made official Tuesday night during the Desert Sands Unified School District meeting. This...
SHADOW HILLS, CA
thetimes24-7.com

Boys & Girls Club to unveil outdoor basketball court

Members at the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville (BGCN) now have a new opportunity outdoors to participate in our state’s pastime of basketball. On Tuesday, September 7th, BGCN will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on the court that was made possible thanks to funding by the Indianapolis NBA All-Star Legacy Project Grant.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
South Bend Tribune

High school boys basketball: Blueitt, Park Tudor roll

INDIANAPOLIS — Winning state championships is becoming an annual tradition for the Park Tudor High School boys basketball team. So is producing NCAA Division I-caliber players. Park Tudor rode its latest Division I product, Trevon Bluiett, to its third state title in four years Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
crowleytoday.com

Rayne Rec football/volleyball tryouts this weekend

RAYNE - Registration is continuing and tryouts will be held this weekend for Rayne’s 2021 season of the city’s flag football and volleyball leagues, as announced by Recreation Director Ryan Hanigriff. Registration forms will be accepted on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-7:00 p.m. at the Green Room. They can...
RAYNE, LA
timbercreekathletics.com

Softball | 2021 Fall Tryout Info

The girls softball team will be holding tryouts for fall ball next Wednesday, September 8th at 4 pm. If your daughter plans to tryout, please have them contact Coach Morgan (morgan.williams@ocps.net) to get them registered to make sure every player is cleared with their physical. As a reminder, starting this...
SPORTS
Wicked Local

Registration open for Newton MetroWest Basketball; tryouts in October

Registration is open for Newton Metrowest Basketball, the city's long-time travel basketball league. The league typically has more than 350 Newton youth basketball players and 75 volunteer coaches in the program. The program stresses teaching basketball skills and sportsmanship in a fun, competitive environment. Girls and boys in fourth-eighth grades...
NEWTON, MA
lebanonathletics.com

LHS Boys Basketball Youth Feeder Program Indy Hoops Information

Lebanon Boys Basketball Feeder program Indy Hoops has started for boys in grades 2-6. Everyone is welcome to attend open gyms every Sunday, from 2-3:30 at LHS. Tryouts will take place on 9/12 and 9/19 same time and same place. This travel basketball program plays other schools in the Sagamore Conference on Sundays and travel distance is less than 30 minutes away. Open gyms will occur on Sundays and practices will take place twice a week during the season. The season starts November and goes through February.
EDUCATION
bryantbulldogs.com

Bryant baseball to host open tryout Sept. 27

SMITHFIELD, R.I. – Bryant University baseball head coach Ryan Klosterman will hold an open tryout date on Monday, Sept. 27 for any students interested in walking on to the Bryant University baseball team for the 2021-22 season. All interested candidates should report to Conaty Park at 4:30 p.m. on Sept....
SMITHFIELD, RI
Focus Daily News

Red Oak Names Chris Davis As Head Boys Basketball Coach

Red Oak Promotes Chris Davis to Head Basketball Coach. Coach Chris Davis has been promoted to the position of Head Basketball Coach at Red Oak High School. Coach Davis joined Red Oak ISD in 2018 as the varsity assistant girls basketball coach. Coach Davis, while working with Head Coach Darren Eubanks, has helped guide the Lady Hawks Basketball program to three consecutive UIL Regional appearances and 14-5A District Championships in 2019, 2020, and 2021.
RED OAK, TX
we-ha.com

West Hartford Magic Girls Travel Basketball Announces Tryouts

Registration is now open for West Hartford Magic Girls travel teams, and tryouts will be held in early October. The West Hartford Magic Girls’ Travel Basketball program will be holding tryouts for the 2021/22 girls travel basketball season in the beginning of October. The Magic program is comprised of four...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
newstalk941.com

Clay Boys Basketball Team Helping Improve Donaldson Park

The Clay County High School Boys Basketball team giving back to its community by repainting Donaldson Park. Coach Rob Edwards said the plan is to paint the pavilions and picnic tables. “I told the guys about it, and they were all pretty happy about it,” Edwards said. “I think we...
CLAY COUNTY, TN
NBA

Skyforce To Host Local Player Tryouts In Miami

The Sioux Falls Skyforce will host local player tryouts in Miami, Florida on Saturday, September 25. Open tryouts offer prospective players an opportunity to showcase their talents in front of Skyforce coaches and Miami HEAT personnel while they compete to earn an invitation to the NBA G League team’s training camp in October.
NBA
cambridgebobcatsathletics.com

The CHS Athletic Hall of Fame Welcomes the 1988 Boys Basketball Team

The squad that started the unrivaled run of five state final four appearances in twelve years, Coach Gene Ford and this team saw an amazing year that ended in a 20-5 record including a dominating win in the regional final game dubbed the “Guernsey County War” against a talented Meadowbrook Colts team. Along with their trip to the final four, the State in 88 team is the only boys final four team that has five players earning individual spots on the program’s record board. Members of this historic team include: Kurt Froelich, Jeff Paden, Darin Ford, Jay Maximo, Price Winston, John Valentine, Brian Taylor, Matt Oess, Tom Payton, Aaron Quinn, Mike Ford (1st team All Ohio and Division II Player of the Year), Scott Mack, Tom Gadd-Manager, Jeff Allen-Manager, Amy Glosser-Trainer, Tracy Lingafelter-Trainer, Dan Watkins-Assistant Coach and Gene Ford-Head Coach (1988 Division II Coach of the Year).
BASKETBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy