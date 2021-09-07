Lost Cow Wanders to a Walmart in Post Falls

"I used to work for Walmart at the Customer Service desk at one point. One day, I had a customer bring up a Drivers License they found on the floor near the front door. I figured that I should try to page the person using the intercom to the front using the name shown on the License. After ten minutes or so, nobody had come up to claim it, so I set it in the back and asked a manager to come up to lock it in the lost and found. At this point, I assumed it was the end of it all and the person might call later to see if it was left behind. But no.

WALMART ・ 8 DAYS AGO