For many wildlife biologists in the United States and Canada, the approach to wildlife management is embodied by the North American Model of Wildlife Conservation—a concept that wildlife is held in trust for the public to use and enjoy. It’s a concept that grew from conservationists witnessing the impact of market hunting after European colonization. For some scientists, though, the model could be improved by better weaving in millennia of Indigenous knowledge that preceded the settlers’ arrival.

