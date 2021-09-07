CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hy-Vee adding hybrid eyewear kiosks at select stores

By Catherine Douglas Moran
grocerydive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHy-Vee has partnered with online retailer Pair Eyewear to bring eyewear kiosks to select stores, the grocer announced last week. In addition to the brand’s “base frame,” shoppers can pick different “top frames,” including customizable ones, that attach magnetically and change the style of the glasses. The kiosks will allow customers to have a hybrid shopping experience that lets them place orders for prescription and non-prescription glasses and top frames, along with trying on different base frames in-store.

