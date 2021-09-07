CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

REV Ocean and Aclima to Champion New Sustainable Clothing for Ocean Research

ecomagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleREV Ocean and the Norwegian wool clothing manufacturer Aclima have entered into a cooperation agreement to develop new sustainable solutions in the textile industry. REV Ocean is focused on creating positive change for the ocean and is currently building a new state-of-the-art research vessel with global capabilities and ambitions. The companies’ sustainability program encompasses all aspects of the vessel’s operations, including building materials, energy, waste, clothing, food, etc. Ultimately, the goal is to be as sustainable as possible, including clothing, and to incorporate innovative natural products. The collaboration will look at how marine plastic can be used in clothing in new and innovative ways, and investigate what opportunities lie in raw materials such as seaweed and fish skin. In addition, a limited edition and special wool clothing line are being planned in collaboration with the wider REV Ocean network.

ecomagazine.com

The Khaled bin Sultan Living Oceans Foundation Completes the Largest Coral Reef Survey and Mapping Expedition in History

The Global Reef Expedition circumnavigated the globe over the course of ten years to address the coral reef crisis. Coral reefs around the world are rapidly declining due to various natural and anthropogenic factors, including climate change, overfishing, pollution, and coastal development. Scientists estimate that we have already lost more than half of the world’s coral reefs, and we could lose the rest by the end of the century.
ADVOCACY
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Antioxidant-Infused Clothes

Gräffenberg is a fashion brand that created luxurious and functional clothing that nurtures the skin, infused with non-toxic ingredients. The label understands that the "skin serves as a conduit for outside substances to penetrate the body through absorption." This is why its fabrics are catalyzed with copper and infused with powerful ingredients.
APPAREL
californianewswire.com

Talon International Announces Launch of 100% Sustainable Ghost Net Products as Part of Ocean Plastic Cleanup Effort

The only company producing a full range of trim items produced from 100% Ghost Net Plastic material. A considerable advancement toward reducing the overabundance of plastic waste in our oceans, benefiting valuable partners and consumers alongside improving our indispensable home: Earth. WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. /California Newswire/ — After years of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Triplicate

Free webinar on changing ocean environment

The Oregon Shores Conservation Coalition is celebrating its 50th anniversary year with a series of online talks from far-flung experts, addressing the coming challenges of the next 50 years. On Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 8 p.m., Oregon Shores is hosting a webinar by leading marine ecologist Mark Carr of the...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

Protecting Our Planet: Ocean Conservation and Sustainability with H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco

H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco is one of the world’s leading philanthropists dedicated to ocean conservation and sustainability. Over the last 15 years, the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation has invested nearly $99 million to fund almost 700 projects that focus on limiting the effects of climate change, promoting renewable energies, preserving biodiversity, managing water resources and combating desertification.
ENVIRONMENT
96.7 KISS FM

Champion Launches a New Sustainable Line Using Recycled Fabric

Athletic-wear giant Champion just announced that it is partnering with The Renewal Workshop to debut its Champion Renewed range – a new clothing line that will recycle fabrics headed to the landfill. The clothing brand plans to renew disposed of clothing to promote sustainability practices within the fashion and clothing industries, but also more specifically within its own supply chain. The partnership and resulting clothing range play a role in Champion’s overall Champion MADE sustainability effort, which the company launched to reduce waste and extend apparel use.
ENVIRONMENT
staradvertiser.com

Surfrider to launch study of plastic hagfish traps, asks beachgoers for photos

The hagfish, a primitive fish that looks like an eel and scavenges off the ocean floor, dwells in cold, deep waters around the world — but not in Hawaii. Yet, for years, thousands upon thousands of plastic traps, designed to capture this fish considered a delicacy in Asia, have been washing up on Hawaii shorelines. The traps, with cone-shaped funnels, are part of the stream of debris brought to shore by ocean currents.
WILDLIFE
ecomagazine.com

Our Living Oceans Brings Ocean Conservation into the Home

The new EarthxTV original series sets off with a deep dive into the 10-year global expedition that mapped one-fifth of the world’s coral reefs. EarthxTV presented a new original series on September 6th revealing the hidden life within our oceans. In partnership with the Khaled bin Sultan Oceans Foundation (KSLOF), Our Living Oceans engages scientists, conservationists, and local leaders from around the world who are working to preserve, protect and restore ocean health. Episodes featured HRH Princess Hala bint Khaled bin Sultan, National Geographic explorer-in-residence Dr. Sylvia Earle, Dr. Ved Chirayath of the NASA Ames Research Center and many more at the front line of ocean research, education and outreach.
TV & VIDEOS
the university of hawai'i system

Researchers train Indonesian scientists in fish reproductive analyses

Sustainable fisheries management requires accurate stock assessments, which often depend on reliable fish life history. To build capacity in fish life history studies, a three-week Specialist Training in Histology-based Reproductive Analysis of Tropical Fishes at Pattimura University in Ambon, Maluku, Indonesia during July and August was led by scientists from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology (SOEST) and Windward Community College.
HONOLULU, HI
natureworldnews.com

New Research: Decline in Atmospheric CO2 Led to Cooling During the Age of the Dinosaurs

A drop in atmospheric carbon dioxide prompted a considerable cooling 133 million years ago - the period dinosaurs wandered the world, a new study revealed. Getting a better knowledge of the effects of previous fluctuations in atmospheric CO2 is critical in knowing how heat propels all over the world, which is also in charge of how plenty ice can accumulate in polar regions.
EARTH SCIENCE
Sourcing Journal

Isko Partners with MoRe Research to Drive Circular Innovations Forward

Turkish denim mill Isko is continuing its circular journey with a new partnership with Swedish research and development company MoRe Research, a part of Rise Research Institutes of Sweden. Together, the companies will develop new, sustainable technologies that look to waste and cellulose-based materials—those derived from natural elements such as plants, algae and bacteria—to close fashion’s production loop. Another goal of the partnership is to make the production of cellulose-based materials more sustainable. The partnership calls on MoRe Research’s expertise to find ways to repurpose the clean and toxic-free cellulose powders produced by decomposed cotton and recycled polyester, and put it back...
BUSINESS
capecodtimes.com

'It's urgent': Research shows right whales may not survive ocean warming and human impact

A trio of recently published research papers paint a grim picture for the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. Caught between climate change impacts that have warmed the Gulf of Maine faster than just about any other marine ecosystem on Earth, and fatal interactions with ships and fishing gear, the right whale — the most endangered great whale in the world with less than 360 individuals remaining — may be headed for extinction.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Projected ocean warming constrained by the ocean observational record

The ocean absorbs most of the excess heat from anthropogenic climate change, causing global ocean warming and sea-level rise with a series of consequences for human society and marine ecosystems. While there have been ongoing efforts to address large uncertainties in future projections, to date the projected ocean warming has not been constrained by the historical observations. Here, we show that the observed ocean warming over the well-sampled Argo period (2005–2019) can constrain projections of future ocean warming and that the upper-tail projections from latest climate models with high climate sensitivities are unrealistically large. By 2081–2100, under the high-emission scenario, the upper 2,000 m of the ocean is likely (>66% probability) to warm by 1,546–2,170 ZJ relative to 2005–2019, corresponding to 17–26 cm sea-level rise from thermal expansion. Further narrowing uncertainties requires maintenance of the ocean observing system to extend the observational record.
ENVIRONMENT
AGU Blogosphere

#AntarcticLog: Caring for one ocean

#AntarcticLog is a series of comics by Karen Romano Young. You can find the originals here. The idea of the seven seas is a romantic notion; every ocean on Earth is one ocean. What happens in one part of the ocean system — say the melting of glacial ice into the Southern Ocean — impacts the rest. Likewise, the global warming causing glaciers to melt comes from an excess of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere, and that makes the ocean warmer — and more acidic.
SCIENCE

