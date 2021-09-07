REV Ocean and Aclima to Champion New Sustainable Clothing for Ocean Research

REV Ocean and the Norwegian wool clothing manufacturer Aclima have entered into a cooperation agreement to develop new sustainable solutions in the textile industry. REV Ocean is focused on creating positive change for the ocean and is currently building a new state-of-the-art research vessel with global capabilities and ambitions. The companies’ sustainability program encompasses all aspects of the vessel’s operations, including building materials, energy, waste, clothing, food, etc. Ultimately, the goal is to be as sustainable as possible, including clothing, and to incorporate innovative natural products. The collaboration will look at how marine plastic can be used in clothing in new and innovative ways, and investigate what opportunities lie in raw materials such as seaweed and fish skin. In addition, a limited edition and special wool clothing line are being planned in collaboration with the wider REV Ocean network.