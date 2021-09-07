CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Warming Threatens the Existence of an Arctic Oasis

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe most significant Arctic oasis is susceptible to climate change -- researchers say that global warming is threatening the region's ecosystem, and predict that the oasis will cease to exist. The University of Helsinki's Environmental Change Research Unit (ECRU) took part in an international study investigating the millennia-long history of...

natureworldnews.com

Scientists Thrilled After Discovering Never-Before-Seen "New Island" in Greenland's Coast

Shifting pack ice exposed a new island off the coast of Greenland, which scientists claim is the world's northernmost piece of land. Morten Rasch, arctic explorer and head of the Arctic station research center in Greenland, said of the discovery last month, "It was not our aim to locate a new island. All we wanted to do was get some samples."
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Climate Change: Deadly Texas Cold Wave Linked to Warming Arctic

Texas is renowned for its vast deserts and searing heatwaves, yet it is currently covered in a thick sheet of ice. The state is experiencing some of its lowest temperatures in more than 30 years, with some regions shattering century-old records. Parts of Texas reached 0 degrees Fahrenheit (-18 degrees...
TEXAS STATE
Nature.com

Freak US winters linked to Arctic warming

Models suggest that distortions in polar-vortex winds can send chilly air hurtling southwards. But some climate scientists remain unconvinced. You have full access to this article via your institution. Recent spells of unusually cold winter weather in the United States and other parts of the Northern Hemisphere could be a...
ENVIRONMENT
scitechdaily.com

A Recent Reversal Discovered in the Response of Greenland’s Ice Caps to Climate Change

Greenland may be best known for its enormous continental scale ice sheet that soars up to 3,000 meters above sea level, whose rapid melting is a leading contributor to global sea level rise. But surrounding this massive ice sheet, which covers 79% of the world’s largest island, is Greenland’s rugged coastline dotted with ice capped mountainous peaks. These peripheral glaciers and ice caps are now also undergoing severe melting due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming. However, climate warming and the loss of these ice caps may not have always gone hand-in-hand.
EARTH SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

By 2100, Up to 95% of Ocean Surface May 'Disappear' Due to Climate Change

According to new research, up to 95 percent of Earth's ocean surface would be altered by the end of the century unless humanity reduces carbon emissions. The great majority of sea life is supported by ocean surface climates characterized by surface water temperature, acidity, and the concentration of the mineral aragonite-which many marine creatures need to make bones and shells.
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

How Arctic warming triggers extreme cold waves like the Texas freeze – a new study makes the connection

In February 2021, in the midst of rapidly warming global temperatures, an exceptionally severe cold wave hit large parts of North America, from Canada to Northern Mexico. It left 10 million people without power. The impact was particularly severe in Texas, which alone had more than 125 deaths associated with the event. In the U.S., it was the coldest February in more than 30 years. The cold wave became the nation’s costliest winter storm on record. The freezing temperatures were associated with a dip southward in the jet stream, a band of strong winds about eight miles above Earth’s surface associated...
TEXAS STATE
Yale Environment 360

Scientists See Link Between Arctic Warming and Texas Cold Snap

Severe winter storms and unusual cold snaps, like the one that hit Texas in February, are, paradoxically, becoming more frequent as temperatures rise, and are linked to rapid warming in the Arctic, according to a new study. For more than a decade, scientists have warned that a warming Arctic and the rapid loss of Arctic sea ice are weakening the polar vortex — a band of powerful, high-altitude winds encircling the North Pole — allowing frigid air to reach further south.
vidanewspaper.com

VIDEO: Spout Of Place: Global Warming Driving Arctic Whales Into Dangerous Waters

Warming Arctic waters are driving critically endangered North Atlantic right whales into unregulated seas, where they often get tangled in fishing nets and wounded by boat propellers. The whales have been pushed from their traditional and protected habitat in the Gulf of Maine, according to a report led by Cornell...
WILDLIFE
USNI News

Arctic Security Cutters: Regionally Named, Globally Deployed

Driven by the congressional mandate to conduct icebreaking operations in support of maritime safety and international agreements, the Coast Guard deploys icebreaking cutters to the world’s most remote waters. These missions are distinctly divided between polar and domestic ice operations: Polar icebreakers support science; domestic icebreakers support commerce. There are currently no cutters that operate in both the polar and domestic domains, and with scarce demand for Coast Guard icebreakers at the poles outside of scientific research, the service has successfully met the mission for decades while keeping polar and domestic icebreaking separate.
MILITARY
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

A third of global tree species threatened with extinction

Around a third of all the world’s tree species are threatened with extinction, according to a global index published Wednesday, warning that climate change could tip some forests into ecosystem collapse. Land clearance for farming — both crops and livestock — and logging are by far the biggest threats to...
SCIENCE
World Economic Forum

How Arctic warming could be the cause of extreme cold-weather events

Extreme cold weather events could be attributed to Arctic warming, a study released in the Journal Science suggests. These changes could be the cause of major cold waves that hit North America, from Canada to Northern Mexico, in February 2021. The study notes that cold waves can actually become more...
ENVIRONMENT
TIME

Why a Warming Arctic Has the U.S. Coast Guard Worried About the Rest of the Country

A version of this story first appeared in the Climate is Everything newsletter. If you’d like sign up to receive this free once-a-week email, click here. One of the perks of going out on a U.S. Coast Guard icebreaker in the Arctic is something called Ice Liberty. Ports are few and far between when you’re north of the Arctic Circle, so instead of shore leave, Coastguardsmen and women will locate a large slab of floating ice, cordon off a safe area, put up a watch for polar bears, and throw a football around. It’s cold, but worth it, says electrician master chief Mark Hulen, who, over the past two decades, has gone out for Ice Liberty on every one of his last six Arctic missions with the Coast Guard. But this year, as the Coast Guard cutter Healy —one of two ice breakers in the U.S. Fleet—traversed the Arctic from Seattle to Baltimore via the Northwest Passage, Ice Liberty wasn’t an option. “We struggled with finding a good enough piece of ice to stand on,” he says. “Nothing was thick enough.”
MILITARY
scitechdaily.com

Russian Arctic Losing Billions of Tons of Ice Each Year As Climate Warms

Glaciers and ice caps in two archipelagos in the Russian Arctic are losing enough meltwater to fill nearly five million Olympic-size swimming pools each year, research shows. Satellite data suggests that the amount of ice lost between 2010 and 2018 would put an area the size of the Netherlands under seven feet of water.
EARTH SCIENCE
Connecticut Public

Enough With The Climate Jargon: Scientists Aim For Clearer Messages On Global Warming

Here's a sentence that's basically unintelligible to most people: Humans must mitigate global warming by pursuing an unprecedented transition to a carbon neutral economy. A recent study found that some of the most common terms in climate science are confusing to the general public. The study tested words that are frequently used in international climate reports, and it concluded that the most confusing terms were "mitigation," "carbon neutral" and "unprecedented transition."
GLOBAL WARMING
WSOC Charlotte

UN climate chief: No country is safe from global warming

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands — (AP) — The U.N.'s top climate official urged governments Monday to stop their “deferral and delay” tactics and instead embrace rapid, widespread measures to curb and adapt to global warming. Amid a season of extreme weather and new temperature records, Patricia Espinosa warned that no nation is...
ENVIRONMENT
Scientific American

Rare Arctic Hurricane Dampens Historic Greenland Melting

Once a raging tropical cyclone, the remnants of Hurricane Larry have transformed into a howling winter storm. After pummeling the coast of Newfoundland last week, and then careening east across the northern Atlantic, Larry brushed past the southeastern coast of Greenland during the last few days—a rare feat for a former Atlantic hurricane.
ENVIRONMENT
earth.com

Arctic warming will cause extreme cooling elsewhere

A new study shows that Arctic warming will, paradoxically, lead to an increase in the frequency of extreme winter weather in North America. “The publication of the paper is especially timely given the extreme winter of 2020/21: record warm Arctic, low Arctic sea ice, deep Siberian snows, a protracted and complex polar vortex disruption, record-breaking cold in the US, Europe and Asia, disruptive snowfalls in Europe and the US and most notably the record breaking and possibly unprecedented combination of cold and snow in Texas,” explained study lead author Dr. Judah Cohen.
ENVIRONMENT

