Fishing

The Right Tools for Right Whales

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvances in technology are enabling a new perspective on the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. Averaging 13-16m in length and weighing anywhere from 40 -70 tonnes fully grown, North Atlantic right whales are distinguished from other whales – and from each other – by their callosities. These white, rough, keratinised patches of skin, which play host to whole colonies of whale lice, develop from a foetal stage in a pattern on each whale's head that is utterly unique, aiding in identifying individuals.

The Independent

North Atlantic right whales critically endangered by climate crisis

North Atlantic right whales have become critically endangered as a result of climate change-induced warming in the oceans, a new study says.Researchers said temperatures in the Gulf of Maine have driven the species from its traditional and protected habitat and into more lethal and unsafe waters.Warming in the Gulf of Maine has been rising faster than 99 per cent of the global oceans over the past decade, reducing the abundance of copepods – tiny fatty crustaceans that make up the whale’s main food source.As a result, the whales now travel north-east to the Gulf of St Lawrence in Canada to...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Right Whale#Whale Conservation#The Biology Department#Dji#Lightware#Sf11 C
oceana.org

Feds Release Final Regulations that Fail to Protect North Atlantic Right Whales from Deadly Fishing Gear Entanglements

Oceana campaign director Whitney Webber released the following statement in response to the final rule:. “After four years of rulemaking, it’s disheartening that despite the legal obligation to be stewards of North Atlantic right whales and help them recover, the government has once again failed to take aggressive action. North Atlantic right whales are sliding closer toward extinction due to known, human-caused risks, including fishing gear entanglements. In February of this year, an 11-year-old male known as ‘Cottontail’ was found dead off South Carolina after being entangled in fishing gear for months. With only around 360 whales remaining, there is no room for shortsighted solutions. We can recover this species, but it will take meaningful, strong regulations to keep deaths below one per year —the level the National Marine Fisheries Service says is needed to support recovery.
POLITICS
ecowatch.com

​NOAA Plan Might 'Delay' Right Whales Extinction, But Not Save Them, Experts Warn

Conservation advocacy groups on Tuesday responded with alarm and disappointment to the Biden administration's long-awaited new rule for protecting the endangered North Atlantic right whales from Maine to Florida. "After four years of rule-making, it's disheartening that despite the legal obligation to be stewards of North Atlantic right whales and...
ANIMALS
theenergymix.com

Ocean Warming Pushes North Atlantic Right Whales into Dangerous Waters

The climate crisis could deal a fatal blow to the endangered North Atlantic right whale as plummeting plankton populations drive the mammals north into unprotected jurisdictions. Scientists have long suspected a link between global heating and a sudden decline in the species’ well-being. Now, research published in the journal Oceanography...
ENVIRONMENT
globallandscapesforum.org

Climate change driving North Atlantic right whales toward extinction, says study

For the latest climate change science, join the Global Landscapes Forum at COP 26 for GLF Climate (5-7 November, 2021). Climate change-induced shifts in the Gulf Stream are driving North Atlantic right whales to extinction by damaging the food chain and forcing the whales to migrate to more dangerous waters, according to a study published in Oceanography. Fewer than 360 of these whales are thought to be remaining.
ENVIRONMENT
