The Right Tools for Right Whales
Advances in technology are enabling a new perspective on the critically endangered North Atlantic right whale. Averaging 13-16m in length and weighing anywhere from 40 -70 tonnes fully grown, North Atlantic right whales are distinguished from other whales – and from each other – by their callosities. These white, rough, keratinised patches of skin, which play host to whole colonies of whale lice, develop from a foetal stage in a pattern on each whale's head that is utterly unique, aiding in identifying individuals.www.ecomagazine.com
