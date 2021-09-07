CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Illinois, Missouri, & Iowa Rank In The Top 5 For 'structurally deficient' Bridges

By Sam
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I am sure you use bridges every day to get to work, or take the kids to school. How much do you trust those bridges?. I am terrified when I cross a bridge. Whether it's a small one (those are the worst) or the Bayview Bridge I always grip the steering wheel as tight as I can until I am in the other side. After reading this report I might find another way to Missouri. A ranking of the National Bridge Inventory, which looks at all the brides in every state, has put Illinois, Missouri and Iowa in the Top 5 for having the most 'structurally deficient' bridges in the state. The NBI states that for a bridge to be considered 'structurally deficient" it has to have...

