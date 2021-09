BISMARCK – Starting Monday, September 13, 2021, Calgary Avenue from Lockport Street to Dominion Street will be closed to through traffic for the next fourteen (14) days. A detour route will be provided. The intersection of Lockport and Calgary is open to traffic. The detour route for eastbound traffic is north on Lockport Street to 43rd Avenue, then west to Coleman Street and then south back to Calgary Avenue. The detour route for westbound traffic is north on Coleman Street to 43rd Avenue, then east to Lockport Street and then south back to Calgary Avenue.

TRAFFIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO