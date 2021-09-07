CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hightower Makes Strategic Investment In $1.5B Virginia Firm

By Jacqueline Sergeant
fa-mag.com
 9 days ago

Hightower today announced it has made a strategic investment in Alexandria Capital, a $1.5 billion advisory business based in Arlington, Va., according to a news release. Alexandria Capital, founded in 1987, is led by CEO Augustine Hong and chief investment officer Jonathan Ferguson. It has offices in New York City, Boston, Portland, Ore., and Juneau, Alaska, and serves successful professionals, entrepreneurs, foundations, family offices and retirement plans, the release said.

