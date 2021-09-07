Hightower Makes Strategic Investment In $1.5B Virginia Firm

Fresh off of attracting a new private equity investor, Wealth Enhancement Group unveiled an agreement to make its 11th deal of the year, and its largest ever. Carroll Financial Associates, a Charlotte, North Carolina-based hybrid RIA with 39 financial advisors managing $4.7 billion in client assets, will fold into PE-backed Wealth Enhancement, the firms said on Sept. 9. As part of the deal, Carroll will be leaving Cetera Financial Group’s Cetera Advisor Networks after 27 years to affiliate with the broker-dealer used by Wealth Enhancement, LPL Financial. The parties didn’t disclose financial terms of the deal, which Carroll Financial CEO Kristopher Carroll said in an interview is expected to close on Nov. 1.

