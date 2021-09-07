CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Annual Home Prices Gain A Record 18% In July

By Alex Tanzi
fa-mag.com
 9 days ago

U.S. home prices increased 18% in July compared to a year earlier, according to a CoreLogic Inc. report released Tuesday. The jump is the largest 12-month gain in the index since the series began 45 years ago. On a month-over-month basis, home prices increased by 1.8% in July from June.

Related
worldpropertyjournal.com

Mortgage Loans in Forbearance Dips to 3.08 Percent

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Forbearance and Call Volume Survey, the total number of loans now in forbearance decreased by 15 basis points from 3.23% of servicers' portfolio volume in the prior week to 3.08% as of September 5, 2021. The MBA's estimate, 1.5 million homeowners are in forbearance plans.
REAL ESTATE
WTOP

DC metro housing market continues to moderate

Sales, contracts to buy and new listings of homes in the D.C. metro area were all lower in August than July, and the market has entered a moderate level of demand, according to listing service Bright MLS. The median selling price metro wide in August was $536,800, 6.3% higher than...
REAL ESTATE
businesspress.vegas

Southern Nevada home prices pause at record level

A Las Vegas Realtors recent report shows local home prices holding steady as families were preoccupied getting their kids in school, graduates off to college and all the seasonal reasons that cause what LVR leaders called a momentary pause while the market readies for its last surge before the expected holiday slowdown begins.
NEVADA STATE
Union Leader

U.S. consumer price growth cools, smallest gain in seven months

Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in August by less than forecast, snapping a string of outsized gains and suggesting that some of the upward pressure on inflation is beginning to wane. The consumer price index increased 0.3% from July, the smallest advance in seven months, according to Labor Department...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold sees price gains following tame U.S. inflation data

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher and trading near their daily highs in early U.S. trading Tuesday, following a U.S. inflation report that came in cooler than expected and in turn sparked a sell off in the U.S. dollar index. Gold prices had slipped to a three-week low overnight. October gold futures were last up $4.40 at $1,796.70. December Comex silver was last up $0.044 at $23.845 an ounce.
BUSINESS
Register Citizen

Consumer Price Hikes Soften in August, Annual Inflation Stays Stubbornly High

The pace of consumer price inflation fell in August to its lowest monthly level since February, though the 12-month rate of inflation remained historically high, a new government report shows. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent in August from July, the Labor Department said in a Sept. 14...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Denton Record-Chronicle

Home prices in Denton starting to drop

“Anyone who has ever lived or worked in a corrupt dictatorship knows what happens. When the system is rigged, when ordinary citizens are powerless, and when whistle-blowers are pariahs at best, three things happen. First, the worst people rise to the top. They behave appallingly, and they wreak havoc. Second, people who could make productive contributions to society are incented to become destructive, because corruption is far more lucrative than honest work. And third, everyone else pays, both economically and emotionally; people become cynical, selfish, and fatalistic. Often, they go along with the system, but they hate themselves for it. They play the game to survive and feed their families, but both they and society suffer.”
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Money

Today's Mortgage Rates Inch Higher | September 14, 2021

Mortgage rates reversed a three-day downward streak today as the average rate on a 30-year fixed-rate loan increased to 3.241%. Most other loan categories were also higher, although rates on adjustable-rate mortgages were either unchanged or lower. Well-qualified buyers interested in either purchasing a new home or refinancing their current...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Multifamily Investment Is Trending Positive In Most US Markets

Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index trended positive in the second quarter, buoyed by rising net operating incomes and low interest rates. The index is up 0.7% quarterly and 2.6% annually, while multifamily mortgages rates increased by 5 basis points over the course of the quarter. The uptick is the first quarterly increase since the fourth quarter of 2018, but rates are still down 37 basis points annually.
REAL ESTATE
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Mortgage rates remain flat at 2.88%

The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage held flat at 2.88% for the week ended Sept. 9, after dropping earlier this summer, according to Freddie Mac’s latest Primary Mortgage Market Surveys. The 2.88% average 30-year fixed-rate mortgage was up slightly from the previous week’s average of 2.87% and almost in line with last...
BUSINESS
Newsday

Sellers' market: Home prices jump 17.6% in Suffolk to new high, 13% in Nassau

Home prices reached a new high in Suffolk County and matched a previous record in Nassau County last month, a new report shows. The median home price jumped to $535,000 in Suffolk last month, an increase of 17.6% compared with a year earlier, OneKey MLS, the listing service that includes Long Island, said in a report released Monday. Nassau home prices increased by nearly 13% annually, to $670,000, the service reported.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Housing Wire

Logan Mohtashami talks forbearance and rising mortgage rates

This week, HousingWire’s Editor In Chief Sarah Wheeler and Lead Analyst Logan Mohtashami launch season 7 of the Housing News podcast. In this episode, Mohtashami touches on numerous housing topics, including the rise in forbearance exits, why he believes Jerome Powell has been successful as chairman of the Federal Reserve and whether homebuyer demand will continue to increase despite inventory shortages.
REAL ESTATE
Investopedia

Best 15-Year Mortgage Rates

As of today, September 13, 2021, the 15-year fixed mortgage rate is 2.28% and the 15-year jumbo mortgage rate is 2.82%. These rates are not the teaser rates you may see advertised online and based on our methodology should be more representative of what customers could expect to be quoted depending on their qualifications. You can learn more about what makes our rates different in the Methodology section of this page.
REAL ESTATE
kpq.com

Wenatchee Home Prices Continue Record Climb

August’s real estate numbers for the Wenatchee area continue to paint a grim picture for potential home buyers. According to data released by Pacific Appraisal Associates, the average sales price for a home has grown by over a fifth in the last year to over $493,000. The number of homes sold also fell by a near identical rate year over year, with only 94 pieces of real estate sold last month.
WENATCHEE, WA
Community Impact Phoenix

Gilbert home prices spike 20%-plus in July

Ground broke on this 322-home neighborhood west of Cooper Road and south of Guadalupe Road in 1994. Amenities: Common areas, adjacent to McQueen Park and Activity Cetner, short distance from Neely Ranch Riparian Preserve. Build-out year: 1996. Builder: Fulton Homes. Square footage: 1,315-2,46. Home values: $325,500-$550,000. Annual HOA dues: $504.
GILBERT, AZ
MercuryNews

Bubble watch: Home-price anxiety builds in states with big gains

“Bubble Watch” digs into trends that may indicate economic and/or housing market troubles ahead. Buzz: Google searches for the term “housing bubble” are more commonly done in Western states where home-price appreciation has exploded in the past year. Source: My trusty spreadsheet analyzed Google Trends data — ranking 39 states...
REAL ESTATE

