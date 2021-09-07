CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Speedbumps On The Road To Recovery

By David Kelly
fa-mag.com
 9 days ago

The parking lot of our local high school is fortified by great ranges of speedbumps. These ancient mounds of asphalt were erected in the distant past by school authorities, presumably in tribute to the precision and focus demonstrated by our town’s youngest drivers. Over the years, these speedbumps have contributed to jarred nerves, spilt cups of coffee and scraped mufflers, and they have been roundly cursed by teachers, students and parents alike. However, it must be said that, by slowing down our most enthusiastic and least experienced drivers, they have served a useful purpose.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts.com

New Pandenomics Study: 76 Percent of SMBs Say Local Economies Still on Recovery Road

The PYMNTS series of special reports dubbed “Pandenomics” — a portmanteau of “pandemic” and “economics” for the uninitiated — continues tracking these forces as one influences the other. For the latest report, Pandenomics: The Digital Transformation Of Main Street SMBs, researchers surveyed nearly 640 small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

5 ETFs to Combat Stimulus Tapering Concerns, Virus Woes

Investors have eyes on the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting that will begin on Sep 21. Fears surrounding the rising inflationary levels have picked up as the producer price index witnessed the largest annual surge since November 2010 (per a CNBC article). The metric rose 0.7% in August and 8.3% year over year.
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

Monthly Market Risk Update: September 2021

U.S. equity markets continued to rally in August, with all three major indices setting new record highs during the month. We did see some midmonth volatility, but the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.50%, while the S&P 500 experienced a 3.04% gain. The Nasdaq Composite led the way with a 4.08% return during the month. Despite the continued rally for equity markets in August, there are real risks to the markets that should be monitored going forward.
STOCKS
fa-mag.com

The Best U.S. Cities For Retirement Living

Whether you’re buying a starter home or or a place to spend your golden years, much depends on the affordability—and quality of life—of the location. Cost of living, in fact, is a vital component for those looking for a place to live in retirement. But not the only factor. In...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Infrastructure#Covid
fa-mag.com

Equities Stumble, But There Are Reasons For Optimism

• Despite elevated risks, we remain optimistic toward economic growth and equity markets. • The European Central Bank (ECB) announced it will moderately slow the pace of its bond purchases, but our timeline for the Fed taper has not changed. • Cost pressures and ongoing supply chain constraints have fueled...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US CPI data this week hints at tapering in December

Fed is expected to begin tapering in December at a pace of $15 billion a meeting, with a $10 billion and $5 billion split between Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities. An earlier move and a faster pace would signal that the Fed wants to open a path to an earlier rate hike, as policymakers seem to be placing a greater emphasis on the risks from high inflation or elevated housing prices.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Consolidation continues near 1.1800 ahead of US CPI data

EUR/USD fell to a 17-day low of 1.1770 on Monday. Falling US Treasury bond yields cap's USD's gains. Focus shifts to August CPI data from the US. The EUR/USD pair snapped a two-week winning streak last week and remained under modest pressure on Monday. After dropping to its lowest level since August 27 at 1.1770, however, the pair managed to erase its daily losses to end the day little changed around 1.1800.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EUR/USD Fell To A 17-Day Low Of 1.1770 On Monday

EUR/USD fell to a 17-day low of 1.1770 on Monday. Falling US Treasury bond yields cap's USD's gains. Focus shifts to August CPI data from the US. The EUR/USD pair snapped a two-week winning streak last week and remained under modest pressure on Monday. After dropping to its lowest level since August 27 at 1.1770, however, the pair managed to erase its daily losses to end the day little changed around 1.1800.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
etftrends.com

Shorten Exposure With BSV as Yields Push Higher

Yields are once again resuming an upward trajectory in benchmark Treasury rates, emphasizing the importance of shortening duration with ETFs such as the Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (BSV). The latest uptick in yields comes as rising inflation starts to reinforce itself in the latest producer price data....
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

US Dollar Index weakens to the 92.30 area post-CPI

DXY drops to the vicinity of 92.30 on Tuesday. US 10-year yields sink to the 1.30% region. US inflation figures missed consensus in August. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the dollar vs. a basket of its main competitors, loses the grip further and slips back to the 92.30 region on Tuesday.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy