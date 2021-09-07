Speedbumps On The Road To Recovery

The parking lot of our local high school is fortified by great ranges of speedbumps. These ancient mounds of asphalt were erected in the distant past by school authorities, presumably in tribute to the precision and focus demonstrated by our town’s youngest drivers. Over the years, these speedbumps have contributed to jarred nerves, spilt cups of coffee and scraped mufflers, and they have been roundly cursed by teachers, students and parents alike. However, it must be said that, by slowing down our most enthusiastic and least experienced drivers, they have served a useful purpose.