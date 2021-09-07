Best Cryptocurrency ETFs

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Bitcoin has been all the rage over the past few years as cryptocurrency continues to gain widespread adoption among companies and investors. Investors are not necessarily using Bitcoin as a currency but instead as a store of value as the Fed continues to print money at will. In addition, major developments like NFTs, crypto exchanges, and the popularity of alternative cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin and Solana have brought widespread coverage to the asset class with Bitcoin remaining the king of all the cryptos.