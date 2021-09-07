Global Bond Markets Under Pressure Amid Deluge Of Supply
A selloff across rates markets is intensifying amid a deluge of government and corporate bond sales in the U.S. and Europe. U.S. benchmark borrowing costs climbed to the highest in more than a week ahead of the sale of $120 billion of debt starting Tuesday. Meanwhile the corporate new-issue calendar roared back to life on what historically has been one of the heaviest days of the year -- the day after the U.S. Labor Day holiday.www.fa-mag.com
Comments / 0