CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Global Bond Markets Under Pressure Amid Deluge Of Supply

By James Hirai, William Shaw
fa-mag.com
 9 days ago

A selloff across rates markets is intensifying amid a deluge of government and corporate bond sales in the U.S. and Europe. U.S. benchmark borrowing costs climbed to the highest in more than a week ahead of the sale of $120 billion of debt starting Tuesday. Meanwhile the corporate new-issue calendar roared back to life on what historically has been one of the heaviest days of the year -- the day after the U.S. Labor Day holiday.

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Co-op warns of supply chain pressure on profits

The Co-op warned of pressure on full-year profits from the supply chain crisis as it revealed it swung to a half-year loss.The group reported underlying pre-tax operating losses of £15 million for the six months to July 3 compared with profits of £56 million a year ago as it was hit by product availability issues and the continuing impact of the pandemic.It warned that the “unplanned supply chain challenges and ongoing Covid costs will bring greater levels of uncertainty”.“This will in turn apply pressure on our prior expected level of profitability for year end,” it said.Food sales at the supermarket...
RETAIL
fooddive.com

Brand loyalty is eroding under supply chain and price pressures, survey finds

More than eight in 10 consumers purchased a different brand from the one they normally purchase in the past three months, according to new research from Inmar Intelligence sent to Food Dive. Lower prices of substitute brands influenced this decision for more than 65% of shoppers while out-of-stocks for the original brand motivated 51% to make a switch.
GAS PRICE
murphyshockeylaw.net

Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market 2021 Top Manufactures, Growth Opportunities and Investment Feasibility 2026

The research on Global Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) Equipment Market 2021 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2026 focuses on the current trends in the global market. The aim of MarketsandResearch.biz is to give clients a profound understanding of the market and assist them in developing growth strategies. To present an accurate picture of the business climate that the industry is experiencing, an in-depth examination of pertinent primary and secondary data is conducted. This is accomplished by using Porter’s analysis, SWOT analysis, and other special analysis techniques. Our analysts thoroughly examined the data to give the most accurate foundation for our future evaluation and to assure the highest quality of our testing.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Eurozone impact on gold: The ECB and the phantom taper

The ECB tapered its asset purchases. Only that it didn’t taper at all. Are you confused? Gold isn’t – it simply doesn’t care. Tapering has begun. For now, in the Eurozone. This is at least what headlines suggest, as last week, the Governing Council of the European Central Bank held its monetary policy meeting. The European central bankers decided to slow down the pace of their asset purchases:
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bond Markets#Corporate Bond#Government Bond#German#U S Treasury#Stonex Group Inc#Reopenings#Ecb#European#Mizuho International Plc
DailyFx

Euro Stoxx 50 & IBEX 35 Outlook: European Stocks Mixed Following US CPI Print

Euro Stoxx 50, IBEX 35, ECB, US CPI, Inflation – Talking Points. IBEX 35 trend remains negative as energy prices put consumers in a pinch. Euro Stoxx 50 outlook remains neutral ahead of inflation data on Friday. US CPI shows inflation slowing, yet still running hot at 5.3% increase year-over-year.
STOCKS
Zacks.com

U.S. Dollar to Gain Ahead? ETFs to Gain/Lose

The U.S. dollar strengthened to a two-week high lately versus a basket of major currencies as market watchers are betting big on a Fed taper sooner rather than later despite a surge in COVID-19 cases. This is especially true given that the European Central Bank (ECB) walked somewhat that way. The ECB will slow down emergency bond purchases over the coming quarter. This would be a step forward for the ECB toward unwinding the emergency aid that has shored up the Euro zone economy during the coronavirus pandemic (read: ECB Trims Support, Will Fed Follow Suit? ETFs in Focus).
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat

USD/JPY gives back the advance from the start of the week amid a larger-than-expected downtick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI), but the market reaction may end up being short lived as longer-dated US Treasury yields remain afloat. USD/JPY to Trade in August as US Treasury Yields Remain Afloat.
BUSINESS
fa-mag.com

IPOs Popping En Masse Is Latest Stage Of Equity Euphoria

Price surges of 50% or higher greeted a majority of stocks that debuted Wednesday, expanding a global frenzy for equity offerings that has raised nearly $50 billion in two weeks. Nine companies went public in New York, tying for the third-busiest session of 2021. Eight of them are now trading...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Dollar falters after U.S. inflation rise eases, safe-haven yen, franc up

The dollar index was slightly down at 92.601, moving away from a more than a two-week high on Monday. The euro was flat against the dollar at $1.1807. The dollar fell against major currencies on Tuesday after data showed a less-than-expected rise in U.S. inflation last month, creating uncertainty about the timing of the Federal Reserve's tapering of asset purchases.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Emerging market corporate bond sales scale record high this year

(Reuters) - Emerging market firms have flocked to bond markets to cash in on low interest rates and have raised a record amount of money to fund expansion plans as they look beyond the coronavirus pandemic, data showed. Companies in developing nations have raised a record $249 billion in the first eight months of this year, overtaking the $243 billion borrowed in the same period last year, Refinitiv data shows.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD holds above $1780, capped by $1800

US Treasury yields decline on Monday ahead of US inflation data, helping gold. US dollar fails to hold to gains, DXY retreats from weekly highs back toward 92.50. XAU/USD remains neutral-to-bearish in the short-term, under the 20-SMA. Gold prices seesawed between gains and losses, holding within the recent range between...
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Asia shares mixed, dollar steady ahead of U.S. inflation

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Asia’s share markets were mixed and the dollar held steady on Tuesday, with investors awaiting U.S inflation data for more clues on when the Federal Reserve will taper stimulus. China’s tightening grip on its technology companies and a widening liquidity crisis for the country’s most indebted...
BUSINESS
investing.com

European Stock Futures Lower; Caution Ahead of U.S. CPI Release

Investing.com -- European stock markets are expected to open lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session. At 2:05 AM ET (0605 GMT), the DAX futures contract in Germany traded 0.2% lower, CAC 40 futures in France dropped 0.2%...
STOCKS
investing.com

Will Today's U.S. CPI Data Dent Gold Further?

Every inflation data print these days seem to spell doom for gold and the US CPI number, scheduled for release Tuesday, isn't expected to be much different. Forecasters are expecting the figures to be a touch lower than last month—with 5.3% growth expected for the year to August, versus 5.4% for July—the Consumer Price Index on its own doesn’t portend disaster for gold.
BUSINESS
Metro International

Dollar holds below 2-1/2 week high as inflation data eyed

LONDON (Reuters) – The U.S. dollar settled below a 2-1/2-week high hit in the previous session, as investors braced for inflation data that might offer clues on the timing of policy tightening by the Federal Reserve at a meeting next week. Before the Fed’s review on Sept. 21-22, investors are...
BUSINESS
NBC Connecticut

European Markets Retreat as Investors Await U.S. Inflation Data; JD Sports Up 7%

LONDON — European markets pulled back slightly on Tuesday morning as global investors awaited inflation data from the U.S., which could inform the Federal Reserve's timing for tapering its monetary stimulus. The pan-European Stoxx 600 slid 0.25% in early trade, with mining stocks dropping 1.8% to lead losses as all...
STOCKS
investing.com

European Stocks Lower; Sentiment Weakens Ahead of U.S. CPI

Investing.com -- European stock markets traded lower Tuesday, with investors showing caution ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation figures later in the session and amid worries over future growth. At 3:50 AM ET (0750 GMT), the DAX in Germany traded 0.2% lower, the CAC 40 in France fell...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy