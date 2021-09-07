I’m a people person. At the gym I try to get to know the regulars because we see each other all the time. It annoyed me when the mayor of the next town refused to return my greeting (for years)! When I walked over and directly introduced myself he said “I know who you are” and walked away. Although people said, “It’s because you are not a voter in his town,” I was still miffed. It brings up the question, “How do people make judgments about you?"