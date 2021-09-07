CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How Do People Make Judgments About You?

By Bryce Sanders
fa-mag.com
 9 days ago

I’m a people person. At the gym I try to get to know the regulars because we see each other all the time. It annoyed me when the mayor of the next town refused to return my greeting (for years)! When I walked over and directly introduced myself he said “I know who you are” and walked away. Although people said, “It’s because you are not a voter in his town,” I was still miffed. It brings up the question, “How do people make judgments about you?"

www.fa-mag.com

Comments / 0

Related
Thrive Global

DO YOU HAVE THE COURAGE TO MAKE THE RIGHT DECISIONS?

The decision-making tool that absolutely changed my life. Decision-making. We make countless decisions every day. What shall I have for breakfast? Will I go to the gym or not? Who’s picking up the kids from school? Where shall we go on holidays? Is online or in-person school best for my children this year? Should I quit my job and start a business? Should I close my business and get a job?
ECONOMY
sixtyandme.com

Why People Are Difficult and What to Do About It

Think about the person who frustrates you the most. Perhaps it’s a family member, colleague, neighbor, or friend. Maybe you find yourself thinking, They just don’t seem to get it, or their behavior is completely unacceptable. Wouldn’t it be nice if they would change? Life would be simpler, easier and...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
rstudio.com

How do you use Shiny to communicate to 8 million people?

2021-09-14 Categories: Data visualization Shiny Tags: business communication. Data visualization is fundamentally an act of communication. While many discussions focus on the technical aspects of creating visualizations, communicating your insights in a clear, relevant and accessible way is essential. The Georgia Institute of Technology team shared some key lessons, based...
TECHNOLOGY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
Vice

China Blows Up 15 High-Rises Because Constructors Ran Out of Money to Finish Them

A group of high-rise buildings have been sitting unfinished in a Chinese city for seven years. And it took 45 seconds to tear them down. Stunning footage from the demolition last month showed 14 buildings in the southwestern city of Kunming collapse in controlled demolition. The blast failed to destroy a 15th high-rise, which was torn down three days later, local media reported.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Judgments#Linkedin#The Judgment#Harvard#Yale#Penn State#Cfp#British
100.5 The River

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
Vice

‘Keep Fighting,’ Prominent Anti-Vaxxer Tells Supporters Before Dying of COVID

One of Israel’s most prominent anti-vaxxers has died of COVID – but it doesn’t seem to have led his hardcore supporters to rethink their views on the vaccine. Hai Shoulian, a 57-year-old anti-vaxxer who had spread conspiracy theories about COVID-19, died in Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, about a week after being admitted to hospital. On Saturday, he made a final post to Facebook, writing that he was in a “very serious condition” and unable to speak.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
benefitspro.com

Employers beware the 'new hire cliff'

It’s a job seeker’s market out there, with industries across the boar hurting to find qualified individuals to round out their workforces. Thus, when companies do successfully find the right candidates to fit their needs, it’s imperative that they make sure the onboarding process goes smoothly. These days, with many hirings done completely or partially via a virtual platform, there’s a lot that can get overlooked.
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy