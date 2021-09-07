CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water Conservation and Analysis- Check Your Progress and See What We're Doing in Town

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDid you know that you can track your progress on your personal water conservation efforts? Residents can either login to their MMWD water account by clicking here, or call MMWD at 415-945-1500 to evaluate their individual Water Use History by meter. The Town recently learned that despite our own conservation efforts to reduce water by modifying our irrigation to only Wednesdays, our water use at Town Park remains elevated and unacceptable. In response to that news, the Town will be taking a more aggressive approach in conserving water in this area. The Town has chosen to modify our irrigation schedule on Wednesdays at Town Park further with hopes to see a 50% reduction in the next billing cycle.

