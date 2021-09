President Joe Biden’s plan to require businesses with more than 100 workers to require vaccinations or testing relies on a little-used provision of a 1970 law. The Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970 authorizes the secretary of the U.S. Department of Labor to implement emergency rules, without the formal notice and comment process, when “employees are exposed to grave danger from exposure to substances or agents determined to be toxic or physically harmful or from new hazards.”

