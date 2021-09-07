Letter: Police response depends on who you are

Much like the spread of COVID-19, mental health issues have skyrocketed over the past 18 months. High school students and young adults are already more likely to face mental health issues, and it is generally accepted that COVID-19 is not helping the matter. Kids have spent the “best years of their lives” stuck at home or isolated in a dorm room. But our society has been slow or unwilling to accept that everyone (who can) should get vaccinated for the greater good. Despite many young adults getting the vaccine, and doing their part, the Delta variant is running rampant, resulting in more quarantine and more mental health issues. As the summer months of 2021 passed by, students started to feel life returning to normal. However, as we approach the new school year, mask mandates are back in play, and adults against masks assume this will be a great threat to our mental health. However, kids just want to be back in school with their friends, and on campus, even if it means more masks. The mental struggles occurring in students are out of their control and, at the moment, left in the hands of people who aren’t willing to get vaccinated.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO