Though I own neither a hotel nor a dog and have no children, I imagine that naming a hotel is significantly more stressful than naming a puppy, but only slightly less so than naming a baby. You want to get it right. Geneva’s latest five-star hotel, which opened last week, is called the Woodward, for no apparent reason. Yet somehow it works. It reminds me of the old gag: why does Edward Woodward have so many Ds in his name? Because without them he’d be E-war Woo-war. I would love to hear Al Pacino tell that joke, in his best Scent of a Woman, quiet-then-shouty mode, with an extended, rising Eeee-waaar culminating in an ecstatic Woo-war!

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO