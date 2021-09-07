CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Working Out UNC's Offensive Kinks

By Greg Barnes
247Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 10 North Carolina’s anemic offensive offering in its season-opening 17-10 loss to Virginia Tech was alarming to most anyone who has watched Phil Longo’s lethally efficient offense carve up opposing defenses in recent years. UNC’s 10 points were its fewest since Mack Brown returned to...

247sports.com

CharlotteObserver.com

A Heisman and College Football Playoff berth for UNC this season? Yeah, it’s possible

There’s good reason to be downright giddy about the possibilities entering North Carolina’s football season. The Tar Heels’ first Orange Bowl appearance last season only left them wanting to mingle more in the spaces normally reserved for the college football elite. And there is a real chance they could make it happen, thanks in part to some of their experiences last season.
NFL
247Sports

Three Takeaways from UNC's Loss to Virginia Tech

No. 10 North Carolina was outplayed and outcoached in Friday's 17-10 season-opening loss to Virginia Tech in Blacksburg's Lane Stadium. On Inside Carolina Postgame Live presented by title sponsor Blue Shark Vodka, Ross Martin and former UNC running back Shaun Draughn provided their takeaways from the Tar Heels' loss. Check...
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

UNC's Lesson Moving Forward

BLACKSBURG, Va. – As No. 10 North Carolina’s training camp shifted into game preparations, Mack Brown became more vocal in his emphasis that the time for talking was over and that the time to produce had arrived. The hype and expectation surrounding UNC this offseason was unlike anything the program had experienced since the late 1990s and it may have proved too much once the 2021 season kicked off on Friday night.
BLACKSBURG, VA
FanSided

UNC Football: Sam Howell’s Heisman odds take massive hit

UNC Football fans may have to retire the phrase “Heisman Howell” at least for a few weeks this season. Quarterback Sam Howell entered this season with legit Heisman trophy hopes as the junior will very likely bolt to the NFL when this season is over with. But Howell didn’t get off to an ideal start and he followed a trend for most quarterbacks that were in the running.
NFL
247Sports

WATCH: Highlights From UNC's Win Over Georgia State

Thanks to a surgical performance from quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina routed Georgia State 59-17 for their first win of the season. Howell shined while flexing his dual-threat abilities and recorded 352 passing and three touchdowns in the air and 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. He joins...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

WATCH: UNC QB Sam Howell breaks off 62-yard touchdown run

North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell made some big plays in the Tar Heels’ home opener against Georgia State on Saturday night at Kenan Stadium, accounting for five total touchdowns before heading to the bench with a 52-10 lead. But his longest touchdown of the night came on the ground as...
COLLEGE SPORTS
chatsports.com

Georgia State Unable to Contain UNC’s Howell in 59-17 Loss

Georgia State failed to stop the high-octane North Carolina offense in week two matchup between the two teams. The Tar Heels threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns in their 59-17 rout of the Panthers. Quarterback Sam Howell contributed 352 of those yards (backup Jacoby Criswell added the remaining 54...
GEORGIA STATE
tarheelblog.com

UNC vs. Georgia State: Three Things Learned

After a questionable start, the Tar Heels dominated in their 59-17 win over Georgia State. Sam Howell did a lot of awesome Sam Howell things in this one, and somehow even managed to become the best running back on the team. He finished the game completing 21 of his 29 passes for 352 yards, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and ran the ball 11 times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
NFL
Daily Tar Heel

No. 24 UNC's offense returns to form, as Kenan Stadium returns to full capacity

For the first time since the 2019 season, Chapel Hill finally saw a typical night of North Carolina football — on the field and in the stands. Though the team played in front of a live crowd in 2020, it was not in a full-capacity stadium. But on Saturday, a loaded student section cheered on the No. 24 Tar Heels as they came on the field with “All Of The Lights” by Kanye West playing. The marching band and dance team put on performances before kickoff for a massive crowd in Kenan Memorial Stadium.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
tarheelblog.com

UNC 59, Georgia State 17: Position Grades

After a disappointing first game of the 2021 season where the UNC offense looked neutered and the defense only played well for a half, the Heels, and their fans, needed a get-right game in the worst way to regain any of the excitement they’d been feeling before the season. Fortunately, the team’s home opener against Georgia State of the Sun Belt conference looked to be a chance for exactly that; the Heels were favored against the Panthers by more than three touchdowns and, with no disrespect to Georgia State, that was still probably generous for a team that had just lost to Army by 33. After a half, however, it didn’t seem like things had gotten right at all. The Heels led 24-10, but their offensive line was getting blown off the line of scrimmage in the run game and only sometimes holding up in pass protection, Sam Howell was seemingly the team’s only credible run threat, the defensive front’s gap integrity was nonexistent against an option rushing attack, and special teams continued to look ordinary. Most of those concern areas were at least somewhat settled in the second half, though, and UNC coasted to a 59-17 victory after scoring 28 unanswered points to open the 2nd half. Let’s take a look at how each position group did:
COLLEGE SPORTS
AllTarHeels

Quick Hitters - North Carolina vs. Georgia State

Quick Hitters from North Carolina’s 59-17 home win over Georgia State on Saturday evening. 50,500 people in Kenan Stadium on the 20th anniversary of 9/11. It felt very odd and yet strangely and wonderfully perfect. That the home opener fell on this solemn day of remembrance infused all the more emotion into the evening.
NFL
247Sports

Mack Brown Live: Building Off UNC's Victory

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – No. 21 North Carolina is now 1-1 (0-1 ACC) after a convincing 59-17 win over Georgia State on Saturday night in Kenan Stadium. Sam Howell had a record-tying five-touchdown performance, joining Marquise Williams as the only players in UNC history to throw for 300 yards and rush for 100 yards in the same game. Antoine Green had a breakout game with three catches, 117 yards and a touchdown. His 57-yard touchdown grab was one of many highlights from the offense.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

WATCH: Sam Howell Tries Bojangles New Chicken Sandwich in Ad

North Carolina-based fast-food giant Bojangles has been one of the nation's biggest actors in the new era of Name, Image, and Likeness. To promote their new chicken sandwich, the company has signed at least 75 college athletes, including several Tar Heel football players. In a recent advertisement, North Carolina quarterback...
RESTAURANTS

