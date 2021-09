All that is left of a 21 foot statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee is the 40 foot granite pedestal the controversial statue was once mounted to. Wednesday, after more than a year of debate and court challenges, the Lee Statue was removed from Richmond’s Monument Avenue. The statue was erected in 1890, a generation after the Civil War, during that time southern states were working to reinforce white supremacy. Virginia Governor Ralph Northam says the removal of the last Confederate statue on the Avenue, and the largest in the south reflects the story Virginia chooses to tell about who we are as a people. Northam went on to say it is time to display history as history, and use public memorials to honor the full and inclusive truth of who we are today and in the future.

