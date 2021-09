Not all that long ago, the power requirements of any gadget we wanted to carry around with us could be easily addressed by a couple of AA batteries. Now, having three, four or even five energy-guzzling USB-powered gadgets accompanying us on our daily travels is not uncommon: phone, tablet, laptop, watch, camera, games console and more. Aside from the rat's nest of cables this all requires, it's often a challenge to charge more than one device at a time.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO