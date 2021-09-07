CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

3×3 black in tight shoes? The Basketball Association goes to the Federal Police | Basketball

By Yetta Claytone
Taylor Daily Press
 7 days ago

At the end of August, Basketball Belgium opened an investigation into possible fraud in the organization of 3×3 tournaments. Meanwhile, a file has been submitted to the Federal Police’s Sports Fraud Unit. Meanwhile, Belgian Basketball Association, Wallonie-Bruxelles de Basketball and Vlaanderen Basketball Association have collected available information about the alleged...

