The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority says it has barred and suspended a broker fired by Wells Fargo over outside brokerage accounts. Jacob Popek, who joined the financial services industry in 2017, became a registered securities representative with Wells Fargo Clearing Services in November 2018, according to a letter of acceptance, waiver and consent the industry’s self-regulator published last week. In May 2020, the company filed a Form U5 termination notice stating that it had discharged Popel the prior month after he “acknowledged providing inaccurate information to his manager and Wells Fargo ... regarding the status of a personal outside brokerage account,” according to Finra.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO