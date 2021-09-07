More than a thousand NGOs call for the postponement of the Glasgow Climate Summit | Abroad

According to 11.11.11, it now appears that the majority of representatives from countries of the global south will be de facto excluded from the climate meeting. “This is the result of uneven vaccination rates in the world and a lack of clear commitments by the United Kingdom, the country that is chairing and organizing the conference,” she said. “Two months before the start of the climate summit, there is still no insight into how the UK will deliver on promises of vaccination and hoped-for support in the context of travel restrictions and quarantine rules.”