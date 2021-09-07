CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Advocacy

More than a thousand NGOs call for the postponement of the Glasgow Climate Summit | Abroad

By Dahlia Osbornee
Taylor Daily Press
 7 days ago

According to 11.11.11, it now appears that the majority of representatives from countries of the global south will be de facto excluded from the climate meeting. “This is the result of uneven vaccination rates in the world and a lack of clear commitments by the United Kingdom, the country that is chairing and organizing the conference,” she said. “Two months before the start of the climate summit, there is still no insight into how the UK will deliver on promises of vaccination and hoped-for support in the context of travel restrictions and quarantine rules.”

www.taylordailypress.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

This country could be wiped off the map by climate change

The South Pacific country of Tuvalu could be wiped off the map within a few hundred years, according to a new climate report. The deep dive into the effects and future of global warming was published by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on 9 August, ahead of the COP26 conference due to be held in Glasgow in October.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Environmental groups call for postponement of climate talks

A coalition of environmental groups on Tuesday called for this year’s climate summit to be postponed, arguing that too little has been done to ensure the safety of participants amid the continuing threat from COVID-19.The Climate Action Network, which includes more than 1,500 organizations in 130 countries, said there is a risk that many government delegates, civil society campaigners and journalists from developing countries may be unable to attend because of travel restrictions. The U.N. climate conference, known as COP26, is scheduled for early November in Glasgow Scotland “Our concern is that those countries most deeply affected by...
ENVIRONMENT
929nin.com

50 NGOs Urge UN Climate Conference to Feature a Plant-Based Menu

With the UN’s Climate Change Conference (COP26) nearing, more than 50 NGOs worldwide are calling for the summit event to offer a plant-based menu. The COP26 will emphasize the importance of changing the current food system in order to promote sustainability and better combat the climate crisis The NGO coalition is urging the summit’s president MP Alok Sharma to remove meat and dairy from the event altogether.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate#Ngos#Glasgow Climate Summit
The Independent

Glasgow has hottest summer on record ahead of Cop26 climate summit

Glasgow has recorded its hottest summer on record, just weeks ahead of hosting the critical UN Cop26 summit on tackling the worsening climate crisis.The record-breaking heat in Scotland came during a summer defined by extreme weather events around the world, leading to catastrophic flooding and devastating wildfires in America and Canada, Europe and Russia and the Middle East and China.Glasgow’s temperatures over June, July and August are the highest since records began back in 1884.The news will add to the urgency to slash global use of fossil fuels – the key outcome required from the nations attending Cop26.According to...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

More than 200 health journals call for urgent action on climate crisis

More than 200 health journals worldwide are publishing an editorial calling on leaders to take emergency action on climate change and to protect health. The British Medical Journal said it is the first time so many publications have come together to make the same statement, reflecting the severity of the situation.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
trust.org

Climate groups call for COP26 summit delay over vaccines, costs

UK announces it will pay for hotel quarantine and says it is working 'tirelessly' to vaccine delegates and ensure inclusive climate talks - but activists say that aim is now impossible. * Global activist network says UN talks cannot now be held safely. * UK has promised vaccines in time,...
WORLD
BBC

Climate change: Green groups call for COP26 postponement

Green groups say that the COP26 climate conference due to be held in Glasgow in November should be postponed. They argue that vaccine inequity and unaffordable accommodation will lock out "huge numbers" of developing country delegates. But the UK government now says it will fund quarantine hotel stays for delegates,...
ENVIRONMENT
kelo.com

Norway vote winner to start coalition talks with climate focus

OSLO (Reuters) – Norway’s centre-left opposition parties will start coalition talks on Tuesday to try to form a majority government after winning a decisive parliamentary election victory, with climate change expected to be central in discussions. Labour leader Jonas Gahr Stoere https://www.reuters.com/article/norway-election-labour/newsmaker-winner-of-norways-election-is-wealthy-champion-of-common-people-idINL8N2PV31A must address voters’ concerns over global warming and...
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

The fraught sprint to the UN climate summit

The scramble is intensifying to lay the groundwork for achieving tangible results at a key United Nations climate summit just seven weeks away. Driving the news: UN Secretary-General António Guterres and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will convene a heads-of-state-level gathering Monday on the sidelines of the General Assembly. The...
INDIA
the university of hawai'i system

UH scientists join thousands calling for fossil fuel treaty

On the eve of a United Nations General Assembly meeting, thousands of academics urged governments to negotiate an international treaty that tackles the climate crisis at its source, fossil fuels. Hundreds of academics across disciplines from 69 countries, including researchers from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, delivered a letter...
HONOLULU, HI
NBC News

Delta variant concerns prompt debate over delaying major U.N. climate summit

WASHINGTON — With the delta variant surging across the globe, leading nations and environmental groups are locked in an escalating debate over whether to postpone this year's U.N. global climate summit scheduled for November in Scotland. Already delayed once from 2020 by Covid-19, the Glasgow summit has been billed as...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Sharma calls for more details on China’s climate change commitments

Cop26 president Alok Sharma said his discussions with Chinese officials on climate change were crucial. Cop26 president Alok Sharma has demanded more details from Beijing about how it will meet climate goals following two days of talks with Chinese officials. The United Nations Cop26 climate summit, which will be held...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy