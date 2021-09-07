CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Beer and Wine Sales In Stadium At Montana Grizzly Football Games

By Denny Bedard
94.9 KYSS FM
94.9 KYSS FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There has been talk of this off and on for some time. For those of you who thought the talk was all foam and no beer? Well... A news release from the office of Eric Taber, University of Montana Sports Information, formally announced today (Tuesday) that new this season inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium, alcohol will be available to purchase inside the stadium at a beer garden located at the south end of the facility. The beer garden will be located just off the concourse, directly behind GrizVision, in a fenced-off area east of the Washington-Grizzly Champions Center.

Comments / 2

