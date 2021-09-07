SEC Marketing Rule, ESG Soar as Top Compliance Concerns
Compliance officers at investment advisor firms are particularly preoccupied with the Securities and Exchange Commission’s marketing rule, according to a new survey. The rule, which the SEC approved in December and goes into full effect in November 2022 — allows investment advisor firms to use testimonials and endorsements but bars certain practices, such as discussing potential benefits without highlighting corresponding risks.financialadvisoriq.com
