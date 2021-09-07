SEC Marketing Rule, ESG Soar as Top Compliance Concerns

US SIF is hopeful that SEC's initial look at climate and human capital management disclosure for corporate issuers will lead to even broader ESG rules, said CEO Lisa Woll. Mark Schoeff Jr. [00:00:03] Hello, I’m Mark Schoeff Jr., a senior reporter at InvestmentNews, joining us today for Three Questions is Lisa Woll, CEO of USSIF the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment. USSIF members have more than five trillion in assets under management and include investment advisory, brokerage and mutual fund firms, as well as research and community development organizations and nonprofit associations. A leading proponent of ESG investing, USSIF is a prominent voice in the debate over how sustainable investing should be regulated. Welcome, Lisa.

