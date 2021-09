The first day of school can be a stressful time for kids, but having loved ones at their side makes everything just a little bit easier. Joziah Longoria of Texas lost his father, Frio County corporal detective Justin Longoria, in an auto accident last spring. It’s been difficult for his family, but his dad’s brothers and sisters in blue were determined to stand by the little man as he embarked on his first day of kindergarten. When Joziah arrived that morning, a dozen uniformed officers were waiting to walk him in, offering hugs and handshakes to their favorite “little deputy.”

